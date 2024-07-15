Rediscover the Magic of Summer Camp in New Children’s Book Ranked #1 on Amazon

Bradykin Unleased: A Summer Camp Adventure Briley & Baxter Publications

HANOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications proudly announces the upcoming release of "Bradykin Unleashed: A Summer Camp Adventure" by Susan Downing and Megan Downing, the dynamic mother-daughter writing duo behind the award-winning Bradykin series. Scheduled for release on July 16, this heartwarming tale invites young readers to embrace the joys of outdoor play and the spirit of summer camp.

Inspired by their deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of nature, Susan and Megan Downing crafted "Bradykin Unleashed: A Summer Camp Adventure" to encourage children to step away from screens and immerse themselves in the natural world.

“We wrote 'Bradykin Unleashed' because we firmly believe in the importance of outdoor play for children's physical and mental health," explained Susan Downing. "In today's digital age, it's more crucial than ever to remind kids of the joy and benefits of being active outside."

Megan Downing added, “Through our book, we hope to inspire children to create their own adventures, whether it's hiking through forests, swimming in lakes, or simply playing games under the sun. These experiences not only foster physical fitness but also nurture creativity and resilience."

"Bradykin Unleashed: A Summer Camp Adventure" transports readers into a world where friendships blossom around campfires, challenges are conquered through teamwork, and every day brings new opportunities for fun and growth. The engaging characters and thrilling escapades capture the essence of a traditional summer camp experience, encouraging young readers to explore and discover the wonders of nature.

Key Features:

• Promotion of Outdoor Play: Encourages children to explore nature and engage in physical activities.

• Positive Impact on Mental Health: Highlights the benefits of outdoor adventures in reducing stress and boosting mood.

• Educational Themes: Integrates learning opportunities within the context of summer camp activities.

• Family Bonding: Provides ideas for families to enjoy outdoor adventures together.

Join Susan and Megan Downing on their latest literary journey as they invite readers of all ages to rediscover the magic of summer camp. Preorders for "Bradykin Unleashed: A Summer Camp Adventure" are now available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon, where it ranks as #1 in Hot New Releases for its genre.

About Authors

Susan Downing

Susan Downing is a passionate advocate for children's literature and outdoor education. As a mother and educator, she believes in the power of storytelling to inspire young minds. Susan co-authors the Bradykin series with her daughter, Megan, combining their love for writing with their commitment to promoting the benefits of outdoor play.

Megan Downing

Megan Downing is an aspiring writer with a deep appreciation for nature and adventure. Alongside her mother, Susan, Megan co-authors the Bradykin series to encourage children to explore the outdoors and create lasting memories through imaginative storytelling. She is dedicated to fostering creativity and resilience in young readers.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Briley & Baxter Publications, founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula, is dedicated to providing uplifting and inspirational narratives for children. Their books are available through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, iTunes, and more. Ten percent of publishing royalties are donated monthly to different children's charities and organizations.