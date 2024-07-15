SideBar Welcomes Chris Geidner of Law Dork News
Law Dork has solidly established itself as a source for reporting and analysis about many of the biggest legal news stories of our day.
We are living in an uncertain time with important consequences for the way we live our lives and the way our government, the courts, the legal system, and, ultimately, our country operates." With more than 34,000 total subscribers at www.lawdork.com, Law Dork has solidly established itself as a source for reporting and analysis about many of the biggest legal news stories of our day. Law Dork features stories relating to LGBTQ+ issues, post-Roe, immigration, democracy, and criminal justice due to Geidner's expertise in covering these important legal issues.
For nearly 15 years, Geidner has been one of the key reporters in the country covering the Supreme Court — analyzing arguments and decisions, reporting on vacancies and appointments, and helping people to understand the behind-the-scenes developments that have changed the court. Said cohost Mitch Winick, dean of Monterey College of Law, “Chris provides a unique brand of in-depth, skeptical legal journalism through his reporting in Law Dork. He has conducted interviews with some of the biggest newsmakers in the world, including former President Barack Obama and many Cabinet members, lawmakers, and state officials.”
In welcoming Geidner to SideBar, cohost Jackie Gardina, dean of The Colleges of Law, pointed out that, “Chris is an award-winning journalist who has written for The New York Times, MSNBC, BuzzFeed News, Metro Weekly, among other national publications. He previously served as the legal editor and Supreme Court correspondent at BuzzFeed News and has appeared on CNN and MSNBC to discuss the Supreme Court.”
Said Geidner, “Back in early 2000, I began my first full-time journalism job, working as a copy editor at a local newspaper in Warren, Ohio before deciding to go to law school. He practiced law in Ohio, both for a private firm and in state government. In 2003, Geidner started blogging at Law Dork while in law school. A decision he said, “enmeshed me in the online world and ultimately led me here today.”
