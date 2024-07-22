SWiM PAY Launches New Cash Back Rewards Program for Business Clients
Dive deeper with US Dollar Cash Back SWiM REWARDS! Unlock exclusive benefits with every SWiM PAY transaction. Earn cash back rewards now.LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWiM PAY, a leading payment processing company, has announced the launch of their new Cash Back Rewards Program for their clients. The program, called SWiM REWARDS, offers automatic free membership to all SWiM PAY clients and allows them to earn points for US Dollar Cashback simply by making or receiving payments on the platform.
Tired of never-ending fees being charged by Banks for the privilege of handling your money? With SWiM PAY, clients earn SWiM REWARDS US Dollar cash reward points for every transaction they make or receive through SWiM PAY. These points have no expiration date and are automatically credited into their SWiM REWARDS account and can be redeemed for cash in US Dollars (or one of the 49 currencies provided by SWiM PAY), or redeemed by exchanging them for a selection of over 4,500 gift vouchers from major airlines, hotels and retailers. SWiM REWARDS points can even be used to purchase points from other points programs or can be gifted to clients, staff or other parties. This means that SWiM PAY clients can now earn US Dollar cash back on their everyday business transactions, making their payments even more rewarding.
"We are excited to launch our new Cash Back Rewards Program for our clients," said Allan Barker, COO of SWiM PAY. "At SWiM PAY, we are constantly searching for new ways to add value to our clients' experience. Our SWiM REWARDS program is just another way for us to do that. Our clients are no longer locked into the typical rigid siloed rewards schemes, and instead they now earn US Dollar cash back on their payments, making their business transactions even more beneficial. SWiM REWARDS provides clients with absolute Freedom to redeem their Cash Back Rewards point as and how they see fit, anytime, anywhere globally."
SWiM PAY's Cash Back Rewards Program is available to all clients, regardless of their business size or industry. The program is designed to reward clients for their loyalty and to help them save money on their business expenses. With the option to redeem points for cash in multiple currencies, SWiM REWARDS is a valuable addition to SWiM PAY's suite of services.
For more information on SWiM REWARDS and how to start earning cash back on your business transactions, visit SWiMPAY.com/rewards. Join SWiM PAY today and start earning rewards on your payments.
Learn more about SWiM PAY at https://swimpay.com – or apply HERE for a free new account today.
Learn more about SWiM REWARDS at https://swimrewards.com.au – or watch a short SWiM REWARDS introductory video here - swimrewards.com.au/rewards-promo.mp4
