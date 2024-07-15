Muslim and Multifaith leaders of AMMWEC send prayers for former President Trump and his family
July 14, 2024
As news of the horrific assassination attempt on the life of former President Donald J Trump spread like wildfire, our hearts as a nation are heavy with grief and shock. This cowardly act of violence not only threatens the life of a former leader, but it strikes at the very heart of our democracy and its institutions. It is with great sorrow and dismay that we condemn this heinous attack on one of our own, a leader of our beloved nation.
"The attempt on the life of former President Trump is a direct assault on the values and principles that our nation holds dear. It is an attack on the very essence of American democracy. In times like this, when our country is faced with such senseless violence, it is imperative that we come together as a united front. We must set aside our differences and stand as one in denouncing all forms of violence. Let us not allow fear and hatred to divide us, but rather let us unite in prayer for President Trump and his family," said Anila Ali, the president of American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council.
The safety and security of our leaders should never be in question. This attempt on the life of a former President serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of our democracy and the importance of protecting it at all costs.
As we reflect on this tragic event, let us remember that we are a nation built on the principles of freedom, democracy, and justice. We must not let the actions of a few individuals tear us apart. Now is the time for every American who loves this country to come together in solidarity and strength.
Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and his family during this difficult time.
May they find solace in the support and unity of the American people.
In unity and resilience,
AMMWEC
