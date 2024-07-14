Several world’s important jewellery pieces debut at SIJE, solidifying its status as the region’s jewellery hub

The presence of a contingent of Italy’s renowned jewellers is set to boost Italian and European exports to Singapore and the ASEAN region and enhance trade ties

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2024International Jewelry, Gems & Luxury Timepieces ExhibitionMarina Bay Sands Singapore, Sands Expo & Convention CentreHalls A & B, Level 1, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 01895611 July to 13 July: 11.30 am to 8.30 am14 July: 11.30 am to 7.30 amThe Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2024, Singapore’s most prestigious and longest-running jewellery show, was officially opened this morning by Guest-of-Honour Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands Singapore.Also, present at the official opening of SIJE 2024 were His Excellency Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei; Mr Giorgio Calveri, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Singapore; Mr Sulistijo Djati Ismojo, Deputy Chief of Mission/Head of Chancery, Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Singapore; His Excellency Senarath Dissanayake, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Singapore; His Excellency, Samer Anton Naber, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Singapore.SIJE – cementing its status as the region’s jewellery hub:This year marks the 19th anniversary of the jewellery show, which is also the largest edition so far, showcasing an unparalleled collection of masterpieces and attracting a record number of jewellery brands and exhibitors from around the world. SIJE 2024 hosts 335 brands from 30 countries, boosting its importance as an international platform for the jewellery industry. The show displays a stately collection of jewellery and gemstones worth more than USD 250 million, reflecting SIJE’s status as the jewellery hub of the region.The international premiere of important gemstones & jewellery from around the world at SIJE 2024Befitting the prominence of the region’s jewellery hub, several top jewellers have chosen SIJE as the premiere platform to debut some of their jewellery pieces and gemstones, which were never seen anywhere in the world, such as:1. The world’s first unveiling of an extremely rare and imposing 100.02-carat Natural Royal Blue Sapphire. This significant piece in the coloured gemstones world was cut and polished from an important rough sapphire crystal of over 900 carats and represents a spectacular sample with distinctive inclusion features typical of Sri Lankan sapphires. Gem Research Swisslab (GRS), in its authentication report, classifies this 100.02 carats as ‘One Magnificent Gemstone’. By Vihari Jewels.2. A rare and magnificent 9-carat Pigeon Blood Ruby of Mozambique origin, set with two trapezoid diamonds in a timeless white gold ring casing, valued at SGD 4 million. By DeGem.3. A SGD 3.8 million one-of-a-kind Jade Necklace. Each piece of jade in this necklace has been painstakingly curated to present this rare piece of perfection. This HKJJA-certified necklace has 47 Natural Imperial Jadite Beads and weighs a total of 691 carats. By Ivy Masterpiece.4. A Natural Fancy Light Pink “Cushion” Diamond Ring with a carat weight of 4.01 carats and GIA-certified set with marquise and oval-shaped Diamonds mounted in an 18K 750 White Gold Ring. Priced at SGD 1.18 million. By Ivy Masterpiece.The internationalisation of SIJE as the platform for the jewellery industry & tradeSIJE 2024 is hosting jewellers from around the globe, including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and the ASEAN region. Of notable mention is the Italian Jewellers Pavilion under the auspices of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). This governmental agency supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. Along with the support from the Italian Embassy in Singapore, ITA presents 14 prominent Italian jewellers showcasing their stunning collections and demonstrating the exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs that Italian jewellery is famous for, reflecting Italy's commitment to fostering strong business relationships and enhancing commercial prospects in Singapore and the region.Indonesia is also presenting its assembly of jewellers displaying lustrous pearls and other precious gemstone collections at the Indonesian Pavilion, supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Singapore, and Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI).Supporting up-and-coming young jewellery designers in the art of jewellery:SIJE 2024 is the platform for supporting excellence in jewellery craftsmanship and design for emerging designers worldwide. This year, the Singapore Jewellers Association (SJA) proudly announced the return of the Singapore Jewellery Design Award (SJDA), highlighting jewellery innovation across generations, markets, and cultures. The competition spans over a decade, supported by Jewellery Design & Management International School (JDMIS) and IEG Asia, recognising and celebrating the best in creativity, technical excellence, and conceptualisation. With categories like ‘Jewellery Without Limits’, ‘Fresh Facets’, and ‘Exquisite AI’, SJDA embraces diversity in experience and backgrounds. This year's theme, ‘Sustainable Luxury’, challenges designers to blend luxury with sustainability, pushing the boundaries of traditional design to create pieces that are both beautiful and responsible. Winners received cash prizes, training vouchers, and the grand prize of an exhibition booth at the famed Vicenzaoro jewellery show in Italy.Robust line-up of events at SIJE 2024:Over four days, SIJE 2024 will be a hub of knowledge and learning about the world of jewellery and gemstones. The event features a robust lineup for the public and invited guests, including knowledge-sharing sessions, fashion shows, receptions for enthusiasts and collectors, and community-based activities.According to Mrs Ilaria Cicero, CEO, IEG Asia, Organiser of SIJE 2024, “SIJE 2024 cements its status as the region’s premier jewellery hub with the debut of several world-renowned pieces by sterling jewellers from around the world. The presence of Italy's distinguished jewellers underscores the exceptional craftsmanship and innovation that our show celebrates. This event not only boosts Italian and European exports to Singapore and the ASEAN region but also strengthens international trade ties between the Asian and European markets. We are thrilled to provide a platform that showcases the best of global jewellery, enhancing connections and opportunities within the global jewellery industry.”- Jewellery market insights - Opportunities for made-in-Italy jewellery in Singapore and the regional jewellery market- According to a January 2024 report(1) by Euromonitor International, the sales of jewellery are unlikely to decline even amongst inflationary pressures and tax increases. Jewellery is projected to continue growing in both retail volume and current value terms, despite the expected economic slowdown due to various macroeconomic factors.(1) https://www.euromonitor.com/jewellery-in-singapore/report# -END-Photos Download Link:Photos Credit: IEG AsiaAbout IEG GROUP IN ASIA:IEG is active in Asia with international brands in the Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with Dubai Muscle & Active Show, the Middle East’s leading fitness and body building exhibition, and with JGT in Dubai, one of the world’s most prominent jewellery trade shows; in the People’s Republic of China with CDEPE - Chengdu International Environmental Protection Expo, a major trade show for green technologies, and with SIGEP China (organised by IEG China and IEG S.p.A.), the show dedicated to gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee, whose 3rd editions will be held from 24 to 26 April 2025, in partnership with Koelnmesse.About the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2024Singapore's most prestigious and longest-running jewellery show, the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) is the largest show for local and international trade, direct buyers and investors. Backed by 18 years of experience, SIJE earns its place as an important showcase for local and international jewellers, designers, manufacturers and exporters to reach out to key buyers in Singapore, ASEAN and beyond.In 2023, SIJE celebrated its largest-ever show, with over 280 participating brands and companies from 28 countries. The show is positioned to grow from strength to strength.For further information, please contact The Rainmaker Marketing Group:Nalini NaiduPrincipal Publicistnalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: 9633-3198Dean Joharideanjohari@therainmaker.com.sgOffice: 6475-8368Mobile: 9697-4464Diana Lohdianaloh@therainmaker.com.sgOffice: 6479-3733Mobile: 8228-5941Felicia Kohfeliciakoh@therainmaker.com.sgOffice: 6479-3733Mobile: 8686-3955Released by The Rainmaker Marketing Group on behalf of IEG Asia.