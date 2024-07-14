Submit Release
STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER MILLER REGARDING DEADLY SHOOTING AT TRUMP RALLY

Texas Agriculture Commissioner was at Pennsylvania Rally with President Trump

"I was with President Trump at his rally tonight in Butler, Pennsylvania, I am shocked but unharmed. While I am grateful that  President Trump is safe and appears to have avoided serious injury, I am heartbroken over the tragic loss of an innocent bystander. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family as they grieve this senseless tragedy. I pray for the continued safety of President Trump and his family. I pray for our great nation, which deserves better. This incident underscores the need for unity, courage, and for God's favor as we move forward."

