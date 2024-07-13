“Those Who Taught”: A Tribute to Former Cal Poly Humboldt Faculty Through Art at Morris Graves Museum

Thanks to the Humboldt Arts Council’s Permanent Collection, a new art show celebrates the visual arts of former Cal Poly Humboldt faculty who have long been a part of campus and community life.

A photo of Glenn Berry’s Bridges of Venice, featured in the collection. Berry taught at Cal Poly Humboldt from 1956 to 1981.

“Those Who Taught” is an exhibition in the largest gallery space at the Morris Graves Museum of Art in Eureka. The exhibition, which runs through Aug. 18, features a selection of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and prints by former University faculty members who were dedicated teachers and makers of art for many decades.

Before the Morris Graves Museum of Art was founded in 2000, many of these artists displayed their work on campus, served on college committees, received teaching awards, and laid the groundwork for the University’s support of the arts. The individuals who paved the way include David LaPlantz, Maris Benson, Glenn Berry, Reese Bullen, Max Butler, Tom Knight, Mimi La Plant, Ellen Landweber, Louis Marak, Leslie Kenneth Price, Keith Schneider, Melvin Schuler, and William Thonson.

“Preserving the legacy of former faculty of Cal Poly Humboldt in this collection helps honor their dedication to the arts in our community. They have all shaped the creative practice of hundreds of students. This show is an exciting opportunity to see the diversity of their artistic styles and subject matter,” says Department of Art + Film Chair Nicole Jean Hill.

The collection is made possible by the Humboldt Arts Council’s Permanent Collection established in 1996 to publicly display original works of art in Humboldt County schools to give children the opportunity to “live with art.” The collection continued to grow while the council was at the Humboldt Cultural Center before moving into its current occupancy and expanded further in 1991 with a significant donation from artist and patron Morris Graves.

Jemima Harr, the museum’s executive director and curator, is overseeing the conservation of the Permanent Collection. This includes researching, cataloging, and photographing the art for publicity, identification, and educational purposes, as well as evaluating and preserving the works as needed.

The Morris Graves Museum of Art is located at 636 F Street, Eureka, and is open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The “Those Who Taught” collection will be displayed through Aug. 18.