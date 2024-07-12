Government releases Digital Health Strategy

CANADA, July 12 - A new strategy will guide investments in secure digital health technologies and improve the use of health information in PEI over the next five years to help build a healthier future for Islanders.

The Digital Health Strategy 2024-2029 aligns with the Provincial Health Plan and outlines a plan to evolve how digital health technologies will support the health system. It provides tactical direction with a focus on four key goals:

Help people to manage and improve their health

Enable connected care across the health system

Enhance the use of digital health tools

Build the foundation for a data-driven Learning Health System

“Prince Edward Island has made significant advancements in healthcare in recent years. As our healthcare system develops with advancements in technology and digital health innovation, it must provide improved access to reach people regardless of their community, income, or any aspect of their identity. The Digital Health Strategy will guide the path forward for improved use of technology to ensure safe, quality and efficient care for people.” - Health and Wellness Minister, Mark McLane

The goals and priorities of the strategy were developed in consultation with health care professionals, residents, provincial agencies and associations, and equity-deserving groups.

Ongoing monitoring and evaluation will occur to ensure goals are reached over the next five years.

“Digital health services are essential to healthcare delivery. This plan helps us use technology to support healthcare workers who provide care while putting more health information in the hands of Islanders,” said Melanie Fraser, CEO of Health PEI.

For more information, visit: Digital Health Strategy 2024-2029.

