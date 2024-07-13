Lt. Gov. Luke/DHS – Media Advisory – Announcement on Expanded Preschool Open Doors Program

OFFICE OF THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

KE KEʻENA O KA HOPE KIAʻĀINA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

KA ʻOIHANA MĀLAMA LAWELAWE KANAKA

ANNOUNCEMENT ON EXPANDED PRESCHOOL OPEN DOORS PROGRAM

MEDIA ADVISORY

What: In alignment with Ready Keiki Act 153 (SB3116) In alignment with, the state’s initiative to provide universal access to preschool,, establishes an ongoing application period for the Preschool Open Doors (POD) program which provides monthly preschool tuition subsidies to qualified families.

The first-come, first-served open application period began on July 1, 2024. It builds on the recent POD expansion, which now includes eligible 3-year-olds and raises gross income eligibility limits, making preschool more affordable and accessible for residents.

When: Tuesday, July 16, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Lieutenant Governor’s Ceremonial Room, Hawaiʻi State Capitol, 5th Floor

Who:

Additional Information: This event is for invited guests and media only. Credentialed members of the media are invited to participate in person. For media unable to attend in person, the news conference will be livestreamed on the Lieutenant Governor’s Facebook page This event is for invited guests and media only. Credentialed members of the media are invited to participate in person. For media unable to attend in person, the news conference will be livestreamed on the

Media Contact:

Shari Nishijima

Communications Director

Office of the Lieutenant Governor

Cell: (808) 978-0867

Amanda Stevens

Public Information Officer