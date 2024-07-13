Lt. Gov. Luke/DHS – Media Advisory – Announcement on Expanded Preschool Open Doors Program

OFFICE OF THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR KE KEʻENA O KA HOPE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES
KA ʻOIHANA MĀLAMA LAWELAWE KANAKA
ANNOUNCEMENT ON EXPANDED PRESCHOOL OPEN DOORS PROGRAM
MEDIA ADVISORY
What: In alignment with Ready Keiki, the state’s initiative to provide universal access to preschool, Act 153 (SB3116), establishes an ongoing application period for the Preschool Open Doors (POD) program which provides monthly preschool tuition subsidies to qualified families.
The first-come, first-served open application period began on July 1, 2024. It builds on the recent POD expansion, which now includes eligible 3-year-olds and raises gross income eligibility limits, making preschool more affordable and accessible for residents.
When: Tuesday, July 16, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Lieutenant Governor’s Ceremonial Room, Hawaiʻi State Capitol, 5th Floor
Who:
Additional Information: This event is for invited guests and media only. Credentialed members of the media are invited to participate in person. For media unable to attend in person, the news conference will be livestreamed on the Lieutenant Governor’s Facebook page.
Media Contact:
Shari Nishijima
Communications Director
Office of the Lieutenant Governor
Cell: (808) 978-0867
Amanda Stevens
Public Information Officer
