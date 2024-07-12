Senate Bill 1279 Printer's Number 1820
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - satisfy the criteria specified under paragraphs (1) and (2).
"HIPAA." The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability
Act of 1996 (Public Law 104-191, 110 Stat. 1936).
"Identified or identifiable individual." An individual who
can be readily identified, directly or indirectly.
"Institution of higher education." As defined in section
118(c) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as
the Public School Code of 1949.
"Nonprofit organization." An organization that is exempt
from taxation under 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3), (4), (6) or (12)
(relating to exemption from tax on corporations, certain trusts,
etc.).
"Personal data." As follows:
(1) Any information that is linked or reasonably
linkable to an identified or identifiable individual.
(2) The term does not include publicly available
information, de-identified data or biometric data captured
and converted to a mathematical representation.
"Precise geolocation data." Information derived from
technology, including global positioning system level latitude
and longitude coordinates or other mechanisms, that directly
identify the specific location of an individual with precision
and accuracy within a radius of 1,750 feet. The term does not
include the content of communications or any data generated by
or connected to advanced utility metering infrastructure systems
or equipment for use by a utility.
"Process" or "processing." Any operation or set of
operations performed, whether by manual or automated means, on
personal data or on sets of personal data, including the
collection, use, storage, disclosure, analysis, deletion or
