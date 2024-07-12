Senate Bill 1282 Printer's Number 1822
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1822
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1282
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MILLER, COSTA, FONTANA AND KEARNEY, JULY 12, 2024
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JULY 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 28, 1937 (P.L.955, No.265), entitled "An
act to promote public health, safety, morals, and welfare by
declaring the necessity of creating public bodies, corporate
and politic, to be known as housing authorities to engage in
slum clearance, and to undertake projects, to provide
dwelling accommodations for persons of low income; providing
for the organization of such housing authorities; defining
their powers and duties; providing for the exercise of such
powers, including the acquisition of property by purchase,
gift or eminent domain, the renting and selling of property,
and including borrowing money, issuing bonds, and other
obligations, and giving security therefor; prescribing the
remedies of obligees of housing authorities; authorizing
housing authorities to enter into agreements, including
agreements with the United States, the Commonwealth, and
political subdivisions and municipalities thereof; defining
the application of zoning, sanitary, and building laws and
regulations to projects built or maintained by such housing
authorities; exempting the property and securities of such
housing authorities from taxation; and imposing duties and
conferring powers upon the State Planning Board, and certain
other State officers and departments," providing for training
requirement for members of authority.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 28, 1937 (P.L.955, No.265),
referred to as the Housing Authorities Law, is amended by adding
a section to read:
Section 6.1. Training Requirement for Members of
