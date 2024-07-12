Senate Bill 1284 Printer's Number 1824

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - such agreements as may be necessary to exchange with the United

States Army Reserve the right of occupancy in, use of and

obligations belonging to, the properties described in section 3

under such terms and conditions as they may determine, subject

to the conditions specified in section 4.

Section 3. Property description.

(a) Johnstown Walters Avenue Readiness Center.--The

Johnstown Walters Avenue Readiness Center consists of

approximately 15.0 acres of land and improvements located at 656

Walters Avenue, Johnstown, Pennsylvania (Tax Parcel No. 50-05-

123.1). The Readiness Center was used by the Pennsylvania

National Guard to serve and support its mission. The Readiness

Center is owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and is

maintained, managed and regulated by the State Armory Board.

(b) Building #228 of the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.--

Building #228 is a hangar facility and surrounding

infrastructure situated on land owned by the Johnstown-Cambria

County Airport Authority. The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport

Authority leases Building #228 to the United States Army

Reserve. The United States Army Reserve currently uses Building

#228 to serve and support its mission.

Section 4. Conditions.

(a) Funds required.--Prior to the execution of such

agreements that may be necessary to effectuate the exchange of

rights and obligations authorized under section 2, the State

Armory Board must establish that the Department of Military and

Veterans Affairs has funds necessary to implement and to support

the terms of the agreements, including terms that allocate

obligations for maintenance and renovations.

(b) Terms and conditions.--The terms and conditions of the

