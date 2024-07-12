Senate Bill 1284 Printer's Number 1824
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - such agreements as may be necessary to exchange with the United
States Army Reserve the right of occupancy in, use of and
obligations belonging to, the properties described in section 3
under such terms and conditions as they may determine, subject
to the conditions specified in section 4.
Section 3. Property description.
(a) Johnstown Walters Avenue Readiness Center.--The
Johnstown Walters Avenue Readiness Center consists of
approximately 15.0 acres of land and improvements located at 656
Walters Avenue, Johnstown, Pennsylvania (Tax Parcel No. 50-05-
123.1). The Readiness Center was used by the Pennsylvania
National Guard to serve and support its mission. The Readiness
Center is owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and is
maintained, managed and regulated by the State Armory Board.
(b) Building #228 of the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.--
Building #228 is a hangar facility and surrounding
infrastructure situated on land owned by the Johnstown-Cambria
County Airport Authority. The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport
Authority leases Building #228 to the United States Army
Reserve. The United States Army Reserve currently uses Building
#228 to serve and support its mission.
Section 4. Conditions.
(a) Funds required.--Prior to the execution of such
agreements that may be necessary to effectuate the exchange of
rights and obligations authorized under section 2, the State
Armory Board must establish that the Department of Military and
Veterans Affairs has funds necessary to implement and to support
the terms of the agreements, including terms that allocate
obligations for maintenance and renovations.
(b) Terms and conditions.--The terms and conditions of the
