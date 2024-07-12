Submit Release
Senate Bill 1283 Printer's Number 1823

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1823

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1283

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER AND KANE, JULY 12, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for special

plates for recipients of Vice Presidential Service Badge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1368.4. Special plates for recipients of Vice Presidential

Service Badge.

Upon application of any person who is a recipient of the Vice

Presidential Service Badge, accompanied by a fee of $26 which

shall be in addition to the registration fee and by such

documentation as the department shall require, the department

shall issue to the person a special registration plate

designating the vehicle so licensed as belonging to a person who

is a recipient of the Vice Presidential Service Badge. The

special registration plate may be used only on a passenger car

or truck with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000

pounds.

