Senate Bill 1283 Printer's Number 1823
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1823
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1283
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER AND KANE, JULY 12, 2024
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for special
plates for recipients of Vice Presidential Service Badge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1368.4. Special plates for recipients of Vice Presidential
Service Badge.
Upon application of any person who is a recipient of the Vice
Presidential Service Badge, accompanied by a fee of $26 which
shall be in addition to the registration fee and by such
documentation as the department shall require, the department
shall issue to the person a special registration plate
designating the vehicle so licensed as belonging to a person who
is a recipient of the Vice Presidential Service Badge. The
special registration plate may be used only on a passenger car
or truck with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000
pounds.
