Senate Bill 1289 Printer's Number 1830
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - days after the vacancy occurs, as under this section, the
vacancy shall be filled within fifteen additional days by the
vacancy board.
(2) The vacancy board shall consist of the board of
supervisors and one registered elector of the township, who
shall be appointed by the board of supervisors at the board's
first meeting each calendar year or as soon thereafter as is
practical.
(3) The appointed elector shall act as the chairperson of
the vacancy board, and may not vote for themselves to fill any
vacancy.
(c.1) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (c), if
the board of supervisors cannot fill a vacancy, the board of
supervisors may, by a majority vote at a public meeting, convene
the vacancy board at any time after the occurrence of the
vacancy for proceedings in accordance with subsection (d).
(d) [If the vacancy board fails to fill the position within
fifteen days, the chairperson] The chairperson of the vacancy
board, or if the position of the chairperson is vacant, the
remaining members of the vacancy board shall petition the court
of common pleas to fill the vacancy[.] if either of the
following occur :
(1) the vacancy board fails to fill the position within
fifteen days ; or
(2) the position of chairperson is vacant and the remaining
members of the vacancy board provide their justification during
a public meeting as to why they cannot fill the position within
fifteen days.
(e) [If two or more vacancies in the office of supervisor
occur on a three-member board, or three or more vacancies occur
