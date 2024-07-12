Senate Bill 1289 Printer's Number 1830

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - days after the vacancy occurs, as under this section, the

vacancy shall be filled within fifteen additional days by the

vacancy board.

(2) The vacancy board shall consist of the board of

supervisors and one registered elector of the township, who

shall be appointed by the board of supervisors at the board's

first meeting each calendar year or as soon thereafter as is

practical.

(3) The appointed elector shall act as the chairperson of

the vacancy board, and may not vote for themselves to fill any

vacancy.

(c.1) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (c), if

the board of supervisors cannot fill a vacancy, the board of

supervisors may, by a majority vote at a public meeting, convene

the vacancy board at any time after the occurrence of the

vacancy for proceedings in accordance with subsection (d).

(d) [If the vacancy board fails to fill the position within

fifteen days, the chairperson] The chairperson of the vacancy

board, or if the position of the chairperson is vacant, the

remaining members of the vacancy board shall petition the court

of common pleas to fill the vacancy[.] if either of the

following occur :

(1) the vacancy board fails to fill the position within

fifteen days ; or

(2) the position of chairperson is vacant and the remaining

members of the vacancy board provide their justification during

a public meeting as to why they cannot fill the position within

fifteen days.

(e) [If two or more vacancies in the office of supervisor

occur on a three-member board, or three or more vacancies occur

20240SB1289PN1830 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30