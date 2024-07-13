Submit Release
Wirt County Route 20/5, Windy Ridge Road, Closed Through Friday, July 26, 2024

Wirt County Route 20/5, Windy Ridge Road, will be closed from the intersection of Wirt County Route 20, Somerville Fork Hill, from milepost 4.97, to milepost 0.9, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning Thursday, July 11, 2024, through Friday, July 26, 2024, for a paving project.
 
The roadway will be closed.  Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

