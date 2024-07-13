Submit Release
Eastbound off ramp on I-64 to close at Nitro exit Friday night, July 12, 2024

The eastbound off ramp on Interstate 64 will be closed at Exit 45 (Nitro) beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, for paving work on the ramp. The ramp should reopen no later than 5 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2024.

The posted detour is 8.88 miles. Eastbound traffic wanting to go to Nitro should instead take Exit 44 (St. Albans), turn right onto WV 817 South, turn left onto US 60 (MacCorkle Avenue), turn left again onto Third Street over the Kanawha River, turn left again onto WV 25, and continue to Nitro.​​

