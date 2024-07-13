Lane Restriction on US 40, in Valley Grove, to Begin Friday, July 12, 2024

A portion of US 40, in Valley Grove, at the intersection with McGraw’s Run Road, will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Friday, July 12, 2024, through Friday, July 19, 2024, for electric pole relocation. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down, reduce speed, and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.
