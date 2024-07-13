Identifying Good Bugs: Wondercide’s Secrets to Encouraging Beneficial Bugs in the Yard and Garden
Attracting nature’s helpers for a thriving ecosystem.
Honoring the power and balance of nature has been a guiding principle at Wondercide since day one. Together, we can ensure the well being of the next generation.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often, when that familiar sensation of something crawling where they don’t belong occurs, the initial reaction is to slap or squish the intruder. Insects are like uninvited house guests and burglars that never serve time. It's easy to see a bug and assume extermination is necessary. However, some bugs play a beneficial role in the ecosystem despite their scary and slimy appearance. Instead of reaching for the fly swatter, it's often better to let these helpful insects roam free, reserving efforts for truly unwanted pests.
— Tracey Brooks, Wondercide head of brand
Which bugs are beneficial?
So what separates the bugs that are worthy of elimination from the ones that should be kept around? Wondercide can help make that distinction. Below is a list of bugs that offer extraordinary benefits to humans and the planet, which hopefully will change people’s perspectives on these often misunderstood critters.
Bees: It may come as a surprise, but a lot of the food people consume is owed to the hard work of bees. Pollination plays a pivotal role in agriculture, including the growth of many fruits, nuts, and vegetables. In fact, the USDA shares that bees pollinate about 75% of all the fruits, nuts, and veggies grown in the U.S. and one out of every four bites of food people eat is courtesy of the bees! Farmers have been known to collaborate with beekeepers to move millions of bee hives closer to their crop fields each year. So while some people may see a bee and think only of its stinger, it’s important to keep in mind the overall benefits these buzzing bugs provide.
Ladybugs: Calling all gardeners – welcome in ladybugs! These small spotted creatures are great for helping the garden grow. Ladybugs are great sources of pest control as they eat aphid mites, which can cause harm to plants.
Butterflies: Similar to bees, butterflies are professional pollinators that help various crops grow. Because of the butterfly, people can fill their plates with many nutritious fruits and vegetables, and their trail mix can be scattered with all the nuts they desire! On top of their pollination skills, butterflies help regulate biodiversity by providing food for many crucial animals in the ecosystem such as birds, lizards, spiders, and mice.
Dragonflies: For those who are constantly swatting and fighting mosquitoes for a cozy spot on the front porch, dragonflies are the answer. These unique flying critters feed off of mosquitoes and other unwanted insects as well as providing food for beneficial creatures. Dragonflies are very particular in terms of their environment; clean water and stable oxygen levels. So, a flourishing dragonfly population is one way scientists can indicate if an area is healthy.
Dung beetles: On theme with their name, dung beetles work well with manure by breaking it down and transporting nutrients into the soil. This is a vital link in the chain of agriculture and helps crops grow and thrive.
Praying Mantis: Known for their majestic stature, these unique bugs are as beneficial as they are interesting. The praying mantis comes out primarily in the fall to eat an abundance of commonly hated insects such as mosquitoes and small mites or other plant-eating insects.
Lacewings: Lacewings may be unfamiliar to most, but these clear-winged insects are common visitors in the spring and summer. These green flyers often feed off of harmful bugs that go after crops and plants in gardens. A friend to farmers and gardeners, lacewings provide a healthy sense of protection and pest control.
Centipedes: These beneficial creatures play a vital role in controlling pest populations. They’re natural predators and help maintain ecological balance by feeding on insects like ants, beetles, cockroaches, and other small invertebrates that can become nuisances.
Earthworms: Though not bugs, they fall into the same kind of beneficial category. These slimy superheroes are often viewed as gross but are vital to the ecosystem. Earthworms are able to fertilize soil and allow for trees and other vegetation to flourish. Charles Darwin claimed that earthworms are some of the most important creatures on the planet due to their crucial role in helping plant life grow.
How to get rid of the bad bugs while preserving the good ones.
At Wondercide, the bugs that bother us and pose risks are all too familiar. Ants, roaches, fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, fruit flies, and the list goes on. Simultaneously, it’s important to appreciate the good bugs that help pollinate the flowers and keep the ecosystem running smoothly. Pollination is crucial for keeping agriculture and plant life intact and everyone can play a part in conserving the magic. By planting certain flowers like Echinacea and Milkweed, pollinators can be attracted into a garden while also adding some colorful pizzazz to the yard.
But how can one make sure the good critters don’t become casualties in the war against the bugs that aren’t wanted? Luckily, there is an answer. When any of Wondercide’s products such as the Outdoor and Indoor Pest Controls are used to help keep the bad bugs at bay, it ensures that the area will remain safe for the pollinators. Wondercide’s plant-powered products are cruelty-free and the residue is safe for bees, butterflies, and other pollinating insects. It’s also best to spray the flowers when the bugs are not actively pollinating so their process is not disturbed. Protecting these beneficial insects is a priority and Wondercide encourages everyone to fall in love with them too.
The insect community is vast and full of variety. Many innocent bugs get a bad reputation from the pesky crawlers that wreak havoc on outdoor fun and sneak their way into private sanctuaries. But the difficult truth is that the ecosystem is balanced by the existence of certain insects. Without particular species of bugs, the planet may lose other beloved and crucial animals, as well as lessen crop yields. Wondercide encourages everyone to show their appreciation to these handy creatures by keeping them safe and welcoming them into all outdoor spaces.
About Wondercide
As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.
As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.
Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco.com. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through ShareASale or Aspire.
