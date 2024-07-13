MPD Searching for Suspects in a Retail Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in a retail theft.

On Friday, July 12, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the suspects entered a retail store in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects placed multiple items in a duffle bag and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24106803