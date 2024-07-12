MPD Searching for Suspect in a Theft from Auto

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a theft from auto suspect.

On June 29, 2024, at approximately 1:55 p.m., the suspect forcefully entered a vehicle in the 6300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took tools from the vehicle and then fled the scene in a silver Infinity sedan last seen bearing a Maryland tag 18669CK.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24100485