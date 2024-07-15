Convoso CEO and Co-Founder Joins Board of R.E.A.C.H. (Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment)
CCaaS leader Nima Hakimi adds nearly 20 years experience in lead generation and customer outreach to the compliance-driven organization board of directors.
Convoso is an integral part of the lead generation ecosystem as a whole—a great outbound dialing suite with built-in compliance tools trusted by so many consumer-friendly companies.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convoso, a leading AI-powered contact center platform for revenue teams, announces the appointment of Convoso CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi to the board of Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.), as well as new company membership in the industry compliance organization.
R.E.A.C.H. – a Mutual Benefit Corporation – is dedicated to stopping unwanted robocalls and gaining consumer trust through advocating proper lead generation practices. It was formed to advance the interests of direct-to-consumer marketers.
“Incredibly excited to welcome Nima to the board,” said Eric Troutman, Partner at Troutman Amin, LLP, and Founder and President R.E.A.C.H. “The guy is a relentless advocate for education and compliance across the industry and is a respected industry leader. Plus, Convoso is an integral part of the lead generation ecosystem as a whole—a great outbound dialing suite with built-in compliance tools trusted by so many consumer-friendly companies. Really a perfect fit here.”
“It’s an honor to serve our community as a member of the board of directors of this organization,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso. “REACH continues to grow in membership, relevance and collective power to effect change that benefits business and consumer shared interests. Since starting our company in 2006, we’ve reached out to others in our industry to understand the issues and to contribute the expertise we’ve acquired along the way. I truly believe that together we can make a positive impact on the industry’s future, and help companies continue to grow while acting responsibly with the consumer in mind.”
Convoso is a proud sponsor of the July 14 Law Conference of Champions presented by Troutman Amin LLC, a founding member of R.E.A.C.H..
About R.E.A.C.H.
R.E.A.C.H. – a Mutual Benefit Corporation – is where responsible enterprises pursue a common objective of ensuring that consumers receive those calls which they have actually consented to and restore consumers’ ability to answer their phone. R.E.A.C.H. has been formed to advance the interests of direct-to-consumer marketers by: i) establishing guidelines, best practices and protections for such companies in order to prevent fraudulent lead sales and reduce the industry-wide damage caused by unwanted robocalls; ii) working to increase contact rates and lower carrier resistance to direct to consumer marketing traffic; and iii) providing education regarding, and advocacy to limit, unfair litigation and media attention targeting such marketing companies.
About Convoso
Convoso is a leading CCaaS contact center software platform for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to foster customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards. Its omnichannel capabilities include conversational AI game-changer Voso.ai to scale sales and revenue further.
