E2M Fitness Hosts South Jersey 5K Fun Run in Sewell, Supports Local Charities
Support domestic violence shelter and youth running club, while promoting health and wellnessTURNERSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eager 2 Motivate (E2M), a virtual health and wellness leader, announces its annual Eager 2 Run (E2R) Community Fitness Event & 5K walk/run event on July 20 in Sewell, N.J. This annual event fosters community spirit, encourages healthy living, and provides an avenue for friendly competition among participants of all ages and fitness levels.
More than 450 participants have already registered. E2R coaches including Lindsay Brooks, a marathoner from South Jersey, will be onsite to encourage runners.
E2M 5K Information:
• Registration: Open now through race day at eager2run.com or in person at the event. Registration is required for the 5K Walk/Run. In-person and virtual participation are available.
• Date/Time: July 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.
• Location: Washington Lake Park Amphitheater", 626 Hurffville Cross-Keys Road, Sewell, NJ 08080
• Additional Details: Family-friendly, welcoming all ages and fitness levels. This event is open to ALL community members!
o Same-Day Registration: 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
o Walk/Run starts at: 9:00 a.m.
Other Activities:
• Packet Pick-Up:
o Friday, July 19, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
o Reunion Hall, 206 Haddon Avenue, Haddon Twp., N.J. 08108
• Post-Meetup Event:
o Saturday, July 20, following the 5K, there will be a FREE for all 45-minute HIIT workout session with E2M Fitness coaches and for community members to learn more about E2M.
o HIIT workout is next to Ott's On the Green Bar & Grill, Washington Twp., 340 Greentree Road, Sewell, N.J. 08080
o No registration required for the HIIT event.
Why Participate?
• Support Local Causes: Proceeds from the event will benefit local schools and nonprofits, directly impacting our community.
o $5,000 E2M donation to Camden County Domestic Violence Center
o $1,000 E2R donation to Camden Clock Chasers
• Promote Wellness: Participate in a fun and healthy activity for all fitness levels.
• Community Spirit: Join neighbors, family, and friends.
5k Highlight Video
We are proud to highlight Maria Shevlin, a dedicated participant of the E2M Fitness program from Sicklerville, N.J. Maria's journey is a testament to the transformative power of fitness and community support. She will be available to the media.
• Inspiring Weight Loss Journey: At age 60, Maria has lost nearly 100 pounds over two years through the E2M program.
• Health Improvements: Her commitment to fitness and nutrition has significantly improved her health, helping her manage diabetes and lower cholesterol levels.
• Community Support and Motivation: Maria found a supportive community through E2M, which played a crucial role in her success. She has earned the nickname Rolling Thunder and now participates in running events with a renewed sense of purpose.
"The Eager 2 Run event is not just a race; it's a fun celebration of community, fitness, and giving back," said Jeff Witherspoon, founder of E2M and E2R. "The South Jersey community is a hub of fitness and we're stoked to see nearly 500 runners and walkers are joining us at Washington Lake Park; E2M is proud to support the volunteers at the Camden County Domestic Violence Shelter and Camden Clock Chasers team."
Join us for the Eager 2 Run 5K and E2M Meetup. Register now at eager2run.com and be a part of a day filled with fun, fitness, and community spirit!
About Eager2Motivate Fitness:
E2M Fitness is a virtual fitness enterprise with its comprehensive workout and nutrition plans. Their core mission is to cultivate sustainable, healthy lifestyles through meticulously crafted regimens adaptable for individuals at all fitness levels, whether at home or in the gym. E2M Fitness offers meal plans entirely free of supplements, empowering participants to craft nourishing meals, complemented by weekly live cooking classes for added guidance and inspiration. With a dedication to holistic well-being, E2M Fitness guides individuals towards their fitness goals, where motivation converges with tangible results. Founded in 2016, E2M has more than 215,000 members. E2M is a Veteran-owned Small Business.
About Eager2Run (E2R):
Eager2Run (E2R) is a dynamic extension of Eager2Motivate (E2M), focusing on integrating virtual fitness with real-world running events. These gatherings allow E2M's online community to connect in person, enhancing their training with competitive and social elements while supporting local causes. Each E2R event promotes fitness, community engagement, and charitable contributions, demonstrating E2M's commitment to holistic health and active community involvement. For more information on upcoming races, visit Eager2Run's official website.
About Words Warriors LLC:
The Words Warriors LLC team helps business leaders and government officials thrive with precise communication across cultures through our specialized translation services, executive communication advice and coaching, and bridge-building between American and Iraqi Kurdistan companies. Words Warriors is an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with offices in New York City and Erbil, Iraq. Words Warriors clients history includes: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan, and Strategic Insight Group.
