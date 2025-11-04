SGS Strengthens Sustainability Leadership with Participation at COP30

At COP30, SGS will contribute to initiatives centered on innovation and international cooperation

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS , the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is participating in 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) to showcase its full range of services which help organizations become more sustainable.The company will engage in numerous official panels and side events in Brazil, the epicenter of global discussions on sustainability and a just transition.COP30 is one of the world’s foremost sustainability forums. It will bring together political leaders, business executives and experts to chart the course toward a low-carbon, inclusive economy.SGS will highlight its concrete business solutions that help organizations meet their climate commitments.“COP30 marks a historic milestone for Brazil and the global community. Our participation reflects SGS’s commitment to driving solutions that integrate innovation, integrity and sustainability. We believe that collaboration among governments, businesses and civil society is essential to transform environmental pledges into tangible outcomes,” said Rafael Navazo, Head of Latin America at SGS.Throughout COP30, SGS will contribute to several official and side events that focus on innovation and sustainability. These include:On November 6, SGS experts will host the roundtable ‘Charting a Net-Zero Course: Leveraging Meteo-Oceanographic Intelligence for Low-Carbon Navigation’ during the Climate Action Innovation event in São Paulo.On November 11, SGS will help lead global progress toward a circular economy by contributing business expertise to the Global Circularity Protocol (GCP).On November 14, SGS will join a Nature-Based Solutions panel at the Climate Action House in Belém. As a sustainability leader for over 30 years, the company will reinforce its commitment to reducing its emissions, waste and water consumption further.COP30 coincides with the first anniversary of IMPACT NOW for sustainability , SGS’s suite of sustainability services designed to help organizations accelerate their progress across Climate, Circularity, Nature and ESG Assurance.Since the launch of IMPACT NOW, SGS has supported organizations such as BLK & Bold in reducing their carbon footprint while expanding its own sustainability portfolio through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. This includes the acquisition of Aster Global, a specialist in the validation and verification of GHG emissions and offsets; Hidromares in Brazil, a key player in the field of environmental monitoring and maritime solutions; and Walsh in Peru, a consultancy recognized for its expertise in environmental and social management.SGS has also been designated a key global consulting partner of EcoVadis, helping organizations complete sustainability assessments, review scores, and strengthen their ESG, ethics, and sustainable procurement practices. This collaboration has recently expanded to include auditing services, further enhancing client value.In addition, SGS was selected by BorsodChem to provide non-financial reporting and ESG assurance, complementing the sustainability services already delivered in quality, environmental management, occupational health and safety, and energy performance.SGS has also partnered with Diginex to enhance the credibility of corporate sustainability reporting, and was awarded a major European Commission contract to conduct extensive laboratory analyses on soil health and quality across the European Union.These activities reflect SGS’s ambitious sustainability goals, with the company expecting to generate at least CHF 600 million of additional sustainability revenue by 2027, compared to 2023.“Across the world, we have positioned ourselves as a strategic partner for organizations navigating emerging regulatory and environmental frameworks. With presence in over 115 countries, SGS reaffirms its commitment to transforming technical and scientific expertise into actionable solutions, bridging the global climate agenda with practical pathways for sustainable development.For more information on SGS and IMPACT NOW, visit https://www.sgs.com/en/megatrends/impact-now-for-sustainability With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

