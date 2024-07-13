Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Jasper and Ringgold Counties

FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Jasper and Ringgold counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

JASPER COUNTY Newton Community School District – West Academy

1302 First Avenue West

Newton, IA 50208 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. July 15 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tues - Sat. RINGGOLD COUNTY United Baptist Presbyterian Church 2343 US Highway 169

Mount Ayr, IA 50854 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. July 15 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tues - Sat.

All DRCs are closed on Sundays.

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters for severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 20-31 in Adair, Adams, Cedar, Jasper, Montgomery, Polk and Story counties. FEMA funding is also available for homeowners and renters in Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby and Union counties for the April 26-27 tornadoes and storms. Iowans can visit any open DRC for assistance if needed.

FEMA can provide money to eligible homeowners and renters for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app.

Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.