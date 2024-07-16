Forwardly Expands Instant Payment Solution with New FreshBooks Integration
Forwardly's new FreshBooks integration offers small businesses faster payment options and automatic reconciliation, empowering financial efficiency and growth.
The option for free and instant payments will be a huge benefit for FreshBooks users who want alternative payment solutions.”CLAYMONT, DELWARE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forwardly, a leading modern payment solution for small businesses, today announced the launch of its integration with FreshBooks, further expanding its suite of accounting software integrations. Building upon its existing integrations with QuickBooks Online and Xero, Forwardly's newest integration offers US FreshBooks clients the power of faster payment options like instant payments and same-day ACH along with automatic reconciliation.
— Kate Josephine Johnson, Founder of Heritage Business Services
With over 30 million users worldwide and 58% of FreshBooks customers in the United States, FreshBooks is a major player in the accounting software market. This new integration opens up access to these 17.4 million FreshBooks users, significantly expanding Forwardly's reach to more businesses across the USA.
With this integration, FreshBooks users will be able to receive funds instantly from their clients, pay vendor bills on time and enjoy a seamless 4-way sync feature, automatically syncing all their financial data—including information from customers and vendors—between Forwardly and FreshBooks. By securely connecting Forwardly with FreshBooks, users will eliminate the need for manual data entry and reduce the risk of financial errors.
"My bookkeeping firm has exclusively served FreshBooks clients for over 2 years now. I have seen the platform go through so many changes and improvements in that time. I am very excited to see Forwardly build its integration with FreshBooks so that businesses have options to build out their tech stack," said Kate Josephine Johnson, Founder of Heritage Business Services. "The option for free and instant payments will be a huge benefit for FreshBooks users who want alternative payment solutions."
FreshBooks users can now use Forwardly to request instant payments directly for outstanding invoices. Customers receive secure payment links, allowing them to make payments conveniently and securely. With payments processed in less than 60 seconds, Forwardly automatically reconciles the payment records in the FreshBooks software, providing users with real-time visibility into their financial transactions and more accurate books.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our integration with FreshBooks, further solidifying our commitment to providing US small businesses with cutting-edge payment solutions," said Nick Chandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Forwardly. "FreshBooks is a fantastic accounting tool for small businesses, and this integration will help their users streamline payment processes and improve overall cash flow management."
With Forwardly's FreshBooks integration, there are several benefits to small businesses using both platforms:
- Instant Payments: Receive payments instantly, ensuring quicker access to funds and improved cash flow management. Enjoy receiving affordable instant payments for only 1%, capped at $10 per transaction.
- Free Same-Day ACH: Benefit from free same-day ACH transfers, providing a convenient and cost-effective way to move funds quickly. This service is available when instant payments via FedNow are not an option. There is no need to pre-fund wallets, and no requirement to open a new bank account.
- Automatic Reconciliation: Automatically reconcile payment records, reducing manual errors and providing real-time visibility into financial transactions.
- Seamless 4-Way Sync: Enjoy improved cash flow management and financial transparency with seamless integration between Forwardly and FreshBooks. This feature enables a comprehensive 4-way sync with both customers' and vendors' accounting software.
- Rolling Cash Flow Forecasts: Gain insights into future cash flow projections, enabling better financial planning and decision-making.
- Request Payments for Outstanding Invoices: Easily request payments directly from outstanding invoices, providing convenience and security to both businesses and debtors.
Forwardly's FreshBooks integration empowers small businesses to optimize their financial operations, reduce administrative burdens, and accelerate payment processing. By leveraging Forwardly's innovative payment solutions and seamless integrations, US clients can achieve greater financial control and business success.
About Forwardly:
Forwardly is an award-winning cutting-edge business payment solution that revolutionizes how small businesses send and receive payments. The real-time payment-enabled platform in the USA empowers small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. With a focus on simplicity, efficiency, and affordability, Forwardly offers a range of payment solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of small businesses. With Forwardly, businesses and accountants gain the power to manage their cash flow effortlessly through instant payments, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees. To get started for free and start experiencing the future of B2B payment solutions, visit Forwardly.com.
