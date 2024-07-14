Hazel Ortega author of the best seller "From Bounced Checks to Private Jets" joins social aid efforts of Winners Circle

Winner of prestigious awards such as "Latina of Influence" in 2020 by the National Hispanic Association and "Global Social Impact" in 2023 by Entrepreneur Organization. Hazel Ortega has been committed by constantly setting new goals and living the life of her dreams. She’s interested in helping the community supporting Latinos and transforming the lives of people who come to hear her life story or one of her conferences. Her dedication and passion have made her an inspiring figure for many, demonstrating that with determination and resilience, any adversity can be transformed into success. Hazel Ortega, through her High Tide Global Foundation, has made notable contributions to global well-being by building a school and a medical center in Uganda, and providing drinking water to the Gulu community to improve living conditions and sustainable development. Hazel is an entrepreneurial and tenacious woman. Naturally bilingual, Hazel has dedicated her life to social causes and projects for the social reintegration of people leaving prison and supporting employees who get hurt at work, among many others.

Globally renowned author and psychologist Hazel Ortega collaborates with the prison of San Quentin, CA, aiding in reeducation programs through her book.

My past would be not my excuse, it would be my incentive for rising.” — Hazel Ortega -Author, international Motivational Speaker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hazel Ortega is a leading psychologist specializing in interpersonal relationships, author of the best seller "From Bounced Checks to Private Jets" , international motivational speaker, lecturer, life coach and businesswoman. To parents of Mexican origin, Hazel was born in East Los Angeles, one of the most dangerous areas in the eighties, marked by the violence of the Mara Salvatrucha. Her life story is a testimony of tireless improvement and inner strength.Hazel Ortega is a family-oriented woman and a dedicated mother, who also raised her two younger brothers and her own child. Passionate about travel, sharing experiences, and creating community, Hazel focuses on helping people with a fervent desire to get ahead. She believes in miracles and volunteers in various rescue programs for people in prison and in their reintegration after leaving it. In addition, She constantly works to improve prison reforms, with the aim of raising the quality of life of both society in general and those affected by the prison impact.Through her High Tide Global Foundation, Hazel Ortega works constantly to make notable contributions to global well-being. Her latest initiative celebrates the success of her best seller “From Bounced Checks to Private Jets” by helping the organization Winners Circle. She provides copies of her book to inmates in San Quentin, CA, and offers conferences to share her story and inspire people to transform their lives.Additionally, Hazel lectures and volunteers in various areas by conducting voluntary training to improve curricula and prepare prisoners for their reintegration into the world of work. She also volunteers with people impacted by the justice system.As part of her social collaborations She talks to entrepreneurs and key executives about the scenario of hiring individuals who have been previously incarcerated, encouraging them to accept and provide new opportunities for those impacted by the justice system to rebuild their lives and reintegrate them into the world of work.She volunteers through Hustle 2.0, a self-directed rehabilitation program for incarcerated people aimed to reduce crime, violence, and recidivism by equipping incarcerated people with the motivation, knowledge, and skills to transform their lives by changing their thoughts and behaviors.

Globally renowned author, Hazel Ortega speaks with Michael Bernard Beckwith about her book “From bounced checks to Private Jets” and life storytelling