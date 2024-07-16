Bath Garden Center, Fort Collins, CO, Launches Comprehensive Series Of Plant Care Guides For All Plant Enthusiasts
Each free, downloadable guide contains care information for popular annuals, perennials, and houseplants from the gardening experts at Bath Garden Center.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bath Garden Center is excited to announce the release of extensive plant care guides aimed at helping gardening enthusiasts and community members cultivate healthy and thriving plants. These guides cover a wide range of plants, including annuals, houseplants, and perennials, and are now available for download.
The annuals guide offers detailed care instructions for a variety of popular flowers. It guides the user through planting and caring for African daisies, lantanas, zinnias, coleus, and many more. Each guide provides insights into selecting, planting, and maintaining these vibrant seasonal blooms.
Indoor plant enthusiasts now have quick access to expert advice and tips for houseplant care. Download guides for indoor plant care and learn how to grow a diverse range of houseplants like the classic African Violet, alocasia, bird of paradise, rubber trees, fiddle leaf figs, and many more.
Outdoor gardeners will enjoy the perennials guide, which offers valuable advice on planting, growing, and sustaining long-lasting garden staples. These guides feature plants like yarrow, hummingbird mint, chrysanthemums, coneflowers, and Texas bluebonnets.
Bath Garden Center supports its local gardening community and plant lovers worldwide. By offering these resources free of charge, the center aims to empower gardeners of all skill levels with the knowledge they need to succeed. Each plant care guide is available as a downloadable and shareable PDF. Bath Garden Center invites anyone interested in learning about plant care to explore these guides and grow beautiful plants.
About the Company:
Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and other communities in Northern Colorado for nearly 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased simply to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.
Mundy Miller
Bath Garden Center
+1 (970) 484-5022
mundy@bathgardencenter.com