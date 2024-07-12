Submit Release
St Albans // Obstruction of Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A2004763

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: July 12th, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Albans VT

VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice

 

ACCUSED: Cameron Russin

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Katherine Genest

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 11th, 2024, the Vermont State Police were notified of Russin obstructing justice by threatening a witness in a case involving Russin’s brother, and also contacting their employment with threats. On 07/12/24, Russin was arrested and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Center for lack of $2,500 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 07/15/24 at 1300hrs.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/15/24 1300hrs

 

 

Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

