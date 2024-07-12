St Albans // Obstruction of Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2004763
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 12th, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: St Albans VT
VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice
ACCUSED: Cameron Russin
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, Vermont
VICTIM: Katherine Genest
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 11th, 2024, the Vermont State Police were notified of Russin obstructing justice by threatening a witness in a case involving Russin’s brother, and also contacting their employment with threats. On 07/12/24, Russin was arrested and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Center for lack of $2,500 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 07/15/24 at 1300hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/24 1300hrs
Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993