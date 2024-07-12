Ukraine Energy Support Fund mobilizes private donors for winterisation projects

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund today organized a private donor meeting aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s energy resilience ahead of the challenging winter season of 2024/2025. The event brought together key international companies and stakeholders to tackle the urgent needs of Ukraine’s energy sector, ensuring its continued functionality and robustness as winter approaches. The conference featured esteemed speakers, including Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy, Svitlana Grynchuk, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, and Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat.

In her opening remarks, Commissioner Simson highlighted the critical importance of international support in maintaining Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during these challenging times. "I am deeply concerned about the destruction inflicted by Russia on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The scale is simply overwhelming. It is now essential to help Ukraine rebuild as much capacity as possible to survive the next winter. The Energy Community established the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which has raised 500 million euros to date. I am today calling the businesses to take part in the rebuilding efforts: Either by donating to the Fund or by donating in-kind the needed energy equipment. Everything helps, and our collective effort can make a difference.”

Svitlana Grynchuk, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, emphasized the significance of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, stating, "The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has become a landmark example of the international community's strong commitment to working together for ensuring the survival of the Ukrainian people by enabling the urgent repairs of critical energy facilities brutally destroyed by the enemy and restoring heat and power supply to thousands of Ukrainians’ homes, since March 2022. Each and every donation to the Fund has been and continues to be essential for the war-affected Ukrainian energy companies in preparation for the coming most challenging heating season at war, as well as for increasing the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system and improving energy security."

Artur Lorkowski, Director of Energy Community Secretariat extended an invitation to additional donors, with a specific call to private companies, stating, “Today’s event is a powerful call to action for additional donors, particularly private companies, to join our critical mission. The Ukraine Energy Support Fund identified 20 projects that still can be implemented in 2024. By financing these projects, donors can significantly enhance Ukraine’s energy resilience by adding up to 2,7 GW of installed capacity to the system and minimize the shortage of electricity and heat for the Ukrainian people during winter time.”

About the Ukraine Energy Support Fund

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 500 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, Spain, Belgium, Iceland and private donors as well.