Ukraine Energy Support Fund continues to support Mykolaiv region

As Ukraine prepares for the 2024-2025 winter, the first energy companies in Mykolaiv region have been equipped through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund with physical protection for critical infrastructure against shelling. This effort ensures the protection of both existing equipment and new acquisitions made within the Fund's framework amid increasing threats. The procurement of 87 gabions and 1,040 tons of natural sand was made possible through a donation from the United Kingdom, specifically earmarked for these construction shields.

Previously, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has supplied Mykolaiv with essential equipment, including five emergency vehicles, excavators, mobile cranes, manipulator cranes, and other necessary machinery, valued at EUR 14 million, showcasing its ongoing dedication to supporting the region.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date, the Fund has reached EUR 500 million in pledges from inter-alia Germany, the European Union, Sweden, the United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, Spain, Belgium, and Iceland.