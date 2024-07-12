Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,334 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine Energy Support Fund continues to support Mykolaiv region

As Ukraine prepares for the 2024-2025 winter, the first energy companies in Mykolaiv region have been equipped through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund with physical protection for critical infrastructure against shelling. This effort ensures the protection of both existing equipment and new acquisitions made within the Fund's framework amid increasing threats. The procurement of 87 gabions and 1,040 tons of natural sand was made possible through a donation from the United Kingdom, specifically earmarked for these construction shields.

Previously, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has supplied Mykolaiv with essential equipment, including five emergency vehicles, excavators, mobile cranes, manipulator cranes, and other necessary machinery, valued at EUR 14 million, showcasing its ongoing dedication to supporting the region.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date, the Fund has reached EUR 500 million in pledges from inter-alia Germany, the European Union, Sweden, the United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, Spain, Belgium, and Iceland.

You just read:

Ukraine Energy Support Fund continues to support Mykolaiv region

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more