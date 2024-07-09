Director Artur Lorkowski highlights energy sector reforms during North Macedonia visit

In a two-day trip, Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, visited North Macedonia to engage in discussions with energy officials, aiming to strengthen cooperation and advance energy sector reforms. During his visit, Director Lorkowski met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Environment Izet Mexhiti, and Minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources, Sanja Bozhinovska, to discuss the progress and future directions of North Macedonia’s energy policies. He also presented North Macedonia’s Implementation Report to the Committee on Economic Affairs, Labor, and Energy Policy, and the Committee on Transport, Digital Transformation, Environment, and Spatial Planning, chaired by Bojan Stojanoski, the President of the Committee.

Reflecting on North Macedonia’s progress, Mr. Lorkowski stated, "As regards the path to European energy integration, North Macedonia has made significant progress, especially in the electricity sector. However, improvements are still needed in gas and decarbonization." He further emphasized the importance of collaborative initiatives that enhance North Macedonia's contribution to the regional energy framework, discussing these matters with David Geer, the EU Ambassador to North Macedonia; Lirim Sulejmani, Vice President of ERO; and Simon Shutinoski from the Electricity Market Operator.

During his visit, Mr. Lorkowski highlighted North Macedonia’s achievements in implementing the Energy Community acquis in 2023, noting significant advancements such as the launch of the day-ahead electricity market by MEMO, the merger of two gas companies into a functional transmission system operator, and preparations for its unbundling. He emphasized the country’s expansion of renewable energy capacities and the adoption of cybersecurity rules by regulatory authorities. Additionally, he discussed the drafting of the new Renewable Energy Law and amendments to the Energy Efficiency Law, aimed at aligning with corresponding directives. Mr. Lorkowski also mentioned the new Climate Action Law and amendments to the Law on the Environment, which aim to transpose key directives. Furthermore, he pointed out the regulatory authority’s completion of REMIT transposition and the establishment of the REMIT National Register.

Looking ahead, Director Lorkowski emphasized the urgent need for the rapid transposition and implementation of the Electricity Integration Package and prioritizing the establishment of an organized intraday market and market coupling. He highlighted the role of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) as a catalyst for driving the decarbonization of the country's energy sector and called for critical political decisions regarding carbon pricing.

Director Lorkowski was accompanied by the Country Desk Officer, Aleksandra Bujaroska, during his visit.