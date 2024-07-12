Submit Release
News Search

There were 629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,156 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice celebrates kickoff of Hawks Nest tram replacement project

Those investments are paying major dividends. Visitation has increased and revenue has grown substantially, allowing for reinvestment in West Virginia’s public lands. 

"I couldn't be more excited about the upgraded experience that the new aerial tram will bring to our guests at Hawks Nest,” DNR Director Brett McMillion said. “This project is one of many that exemplifies what our state parks are all about, creating opportunities for people to make lifelong memories and enjoy new experiences in the mountains of West Virginia.” 

History of Hawks Nest Aerial Tram
The original Hawks Nest aerial tram opened in 1970, nearly seven years after Hawk Nest State Park’s official lodge opening in 1963. The old tram system carried passengers down an 800-foot descent from the lodge to the mariana to the base of the New River Gorge on Hawks Nest Lake.  The old tram served the park and tens of thousands of visitors for over 50 years. 

For historical photos of the tram, conceptual renderings for the new tram and photos from today’s event, click here

You just read:

Gov. Justice celebrates kickoff of Hawks Nest tram replacement project

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more