Virginia Department of Health issues recreational water, fish consumption advisories for waters along NC border

The Virginia Department of Health has issued a recreational swimming and fish consumption advisory for surface waters, including the Meherrin and Roanoke rivers, that extend to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) is sharing this advisory for public awareness of residents and visitors in the potentially affected areas of Warren, Northampton and Halifax counties near the Virginia border.

On the afternoon of July 6, an industrial fire occurred at a chemical storage facility located in the center of the town of South Hill, Va. Runoff from water used to extinguish the fire polluted nearby Dockery and Mountain creeks and has flowed downstream into the Meherrin and Roanoke rivers. Chemicals stored at the facility include fuel, fertilizers and herbicides.

For the safety of people and pets, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) advised that recreational water activities, such as swimming, wading, tubing, canoeing, kayaking and boating should be avoided. Additionally, VDH recommends not consuming any fish taken from these waterways effective Saturday, July 6, until further notice.

For updates on the situation, please visit the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality website.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services advises the public to take precautions to protect yourself and others against water-borne illnesses when swimming or playing in or on the water.

DWR has notified water systems with potentially impacted public water supply intakes and will continue to monitor this situation and collect samples as warranted.

To report an algal bloom or fish kill to DWR on your phone, tablet or personal computer, use the DWR online reporting tool, or contact your regional office staff. To track an algal bloom or fish kill, use our Fish Kill & Algal Bloom Dashboard.