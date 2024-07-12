Nebraska Receives $4.5 Million to Expand Teacher Apprenticeship Program

News Release

July 12, 2024

The following News Release is from the U.S. Department of Labor. Nebraska received $4.5 Million through the competitive State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula grants to expand the Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship Program.

WASHINGTON – The Biden-Harris administration is today making the largest combined federal investment in Registered Apprenticeships as the Department of Labor awards more than $244 million through two grant programs to help modernize, diversify and expand the Registered Apprenticeship system in growing U.S. industries.

The investments are part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda, which is rebuilding the middle class and increasing opportunities for underrepresented populations to enter in-demand occupations and careers that offer family-supporting wages. Acting Secretary Julie Su and White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden announced the historic investments in Registered Apprenticeships today at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Nearly $195 million will come through the second round of grant funding under the Apprenticeship Building America initiative, which supports public-private partnerships designed to serve a range of industries and individuals. The program will help expand the use of Registered Apprenticeships across in-demand fields, such as K-12 education, clean energy, IT and cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, supply chain, hospitality, care economy and public-sector occupations.

The Biden-Harris administration is also awarding $49 million through the second round of the competitive portion of the State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula grants to nine states. Since the start of the Biden-Harris administration, these investments and other efforts have resulted in more than 900,000 individuals having the opportunity to start an apprenticeship.

Together, today’s investments will help build the skilled, diverse workforce needed to support President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, including the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act, and reach communities across the country through 52 grantees located in 32 states.

“Today’s historic investment in Registered Apprenticeships – the superhighways of our workforce infrastructure system – demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to both America’s workers and employers,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su. “This award, totaling more than $244 million, will help to expand, strengthen and diversify programs that aren’t just one-offs – they create a pipeline of workers with in-demand skills, connecting them with good jobs that create real security for workers and their families. This interconnected system will help to ensure that all communities benefit from the jobs created by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.”

The Apprenticeship Building America grants announced today include awards in the following categories:

Ensuring Equitable Registered Apprenticeship Pathways and Partnerships Through Pre-Apprenticeship.

Creation of Education System-aligned Pre-apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship Programs.

Registered Apprenticeship Hubs.

Apprenticeship Building America grant recipients will partner with employers and other stakeholders to launch programs that offer workers, including those from underrepresented populations and underserved communities, access to high-quality training through pre-apprenticeships and Registered Apprenticeships. These investments will target industries identified in the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda and help our nation implement the historic legislation passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden.

In 2022, the department awarded $171 million in grants through the program. Nearly $730 million have now been invested to expand, modernize and diversify the use of Registered Apprenticeships.

To support states’ efforts as key partners in expanding the national Registered Apprenticeship system, $49 million in grants will aid recipients in offering industries the expertise to expand and modernize Registered Apprenticeships to create and strengthen career pathways and opportunities for all workers to obtain good jobs with competitive wages. The competitive grants enable states to adopt proven strategies to expand their Registered Apprenticeship opportunities in key areas.

The competitive portion of the State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula Grants seek to do the following:

Help states and territories advance Registered Apprenticeship as a talent development strategy and create post-secondary education career pathways that strengthen the nation’s workforce.

Support statewide Registered Apprenticeship strategies to engage industry partners and meet skill demands across today’s growing industry sectors.

Enable states and territories to build capacity to increase Registered Apprenticeship opportunities significantly for all American workers, including women, people of color, individuals with disabilities and other underserved communities.

Earlier this week, the department announced the award of more than $39 million in base formula funding through the State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula grants.

The department awarded the following Apprenticeship Building America grants:

Recipient City State Amount East Valley Institute of Technology Mesa AZ $6,000,000 NextGen Climate America Inc. Sacramento CA $5,999,999 The Arapahoe/Douglas Workforce Development Board Centennial CO $6,000,000 Activate Work Inc. Denver CO $3,843,966 CareerWise Colorado Denver CO $4,000,000 Vail Valley Works Inc. Edwards CO $1,662,779 UnidosUS Washington DC $4,000,000 Evara Health Clearwater FL $3,822,329 CommunityHealth IT Inc. Kennedy Space Center FL $4,000,000 Georgia Department of Education Atlanta GA $3,999,909 The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois Chicago IL $3,795,200 Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair Hoffman Estates IL $7,043,749 Illinois Foundation of SkillsUSA VICA Pekin IL $7,999,948 Western Kentucky University Bowling Green KY $1,323,733 National Performance for Education Nicholasville KY $4,000,000 For Providers by Providers Louisiana New Orleans LA $3,900,000 YouthForce NOLA New Orleans LA $4,000,000 University of Maryland Global Campus Adelphi MD $3,947,276 Baltimore Alliance for Careers in Healthcare Inc. Baltimore MD $3,882,946 Asian American Center of Frederick Frederick MD $3,990,486 Joe’s Movement Emporium Mount Rainier MD $3,117,812 Amalgamated Transit Union Silver Spring MD $8,000,000 Center for Collaborative Education Inc. Boston MA $4,000,000 Berrien-Cass-Van Buren Workforce Development Board Inc. Benton Harbor MI $3,989,047 University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg MS $3,809,700 The Community College District of Jefferson County Missouri Hillsboro MO $3,995,671 Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development Jefferson City MO $4,000,000 Nevadaworks Reno NV $4,000,000 New Mexico Public Education Department Santa Fe NM $3,999,610 Npower Inc. Brooklyn NY $4,000,000 American Society of Mechanical Engineers Foundation, Inc. New York NY $3,975,420 MACNY – Callahan Management Training Center Inc. Syracuse NY $6,000,000 Family Health International 360 Durham NC $8,000,000 North Carolina Business Committee for Education Inc. Raleigh NC $4,000,000 Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio Columbus OH $4,027,496 National Rural Water Association Duncan OK $7,631,873 Pennsylvania College of Technology Williamsport PA $4,000,000 Building Futures Providence RI $3,771,153 Vanderbilt University Nashville TN $2,324,851 Northern Virginia Community College Annandale VA $3,999,980 Hampton Roads Workforce Council Norfolk VA $6,000,000 Marshall University Research Corp. Huntington WV $7,103,847 Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin Inc. Madison WI $4,000,000

The department awarded the following competitive State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula grants: