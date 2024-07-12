State Police Make Arrest In Wicomico Co. Murder Investigation

July 12, 2024

(PARSONSBURG, MD) – Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit arrested a man in connection with the apparent murder of a woman found deceased in Wicomico County last night.

The suspect is identified as Jonah Brook Cramer, 45, of Parsonsburg. Cramer is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. He is currently being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.

The identity of the deceased victim, along with the cause and manner of her death are pending autopsy results. A motive for the crime has not been established at this time.

Shortly before 8:50 p.m. last night, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to a residence in the 32,000 block of Longridge Road in Parsonsburg after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting an assault. The emergency phone call came from a neighbor.

Upon their arrival, troopers made contact with Jonah Brook Cramer. While on scene, investigators were able to develop information and evidence that identified Cramer as the suspect.

Maryland State Troopers and deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office conducted an immediate search of the property. Behind the home, police discovered the body of a deceased woman partially submerged in a shallow grave.

State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division responded to conduct the investigation. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence.

Investigators spent the night searching the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area. Assistance is being provided by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation continues.

Jonah Brook Cramer

###

