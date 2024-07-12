350 Humboldt Hosts Sea Level Rise Focused Walk

On July 14th, 350 Humboldt invites one and all to a guided walk focused on sea level rise at the Arcata Marsh on July 14. Meet on the deck of the Interpretive Center at 569 S. G St. at 2 p.m. for a ninety minute experience. No dogs, please. Get acquainted with 350 Humboldt and learn more about what a climate action group does. Questions? Email [email protected]
