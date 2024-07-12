Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,179 in the last 365 days.

350 Humboldt Hosts Sea Level Rise Focused Walk

Press release from 350 Humboldt:

350 Humboldt logoOn July 14th, 350 Humboldt invites one and all to a guided walk focused on sea level rise at the Arcata Marsh on July 14. Meet on the deck of the Interpretive Center at 569 S. G St. at 2 p.m. for a ninety minute experience. No dogs, please. Get acquainted with 350 Humboldt and learn more about what a climate action group does. Questions? Email [email protected]

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

350 Humboldt Hosts Sea Level Rise Focused Walk

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more