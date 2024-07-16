Leigh Sloan, Author, Asks if the Trump Assassination Attempt Is a Wake-Up Call for Americans to End Toxic Politics

Leigh Sloan

Leigh Sloan challenges people to ponder how, in the Information Age, communities are more connected than ever yet increasingly divided.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leigh Sloan, acclaimed educator, political activist, speaker, and thought leader, says when words are weaponized, physical violence is a natural by-product. An example of this is the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. “Is the Trump assassination attempt a wake-up call for Americans to end toxic politics?” Sloan questions. Former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy says, “No amount of rhetoric today changes the toxic national climate that led to this tragedy.”

Sloan contends that “brave conversations” are the only way to restore the nation to wholeness regardless of who gets elected. Her new book, "Pride and Privilege," introduces new ideas on how words can be used to create better thinkers and unite different cultures. In her transformative book, Sloan strives to “demystify the roots of the different philosophies we are encountering within this cultural chaos.”

“With roughly 1,000 new words being added to our dictionaries daily, we are in a moment of rapid cultural change. Words are the primary form of capital in this Information Age, yet they are often weaponized. Many of our new words and new definitions carry loaded assumptions that create vastly different implications,” Sloan explains.

Sloan observes that in this cultural climate, it is easy for people to let their fight-or-flight responses take over instead of engaging their best thinking and altruism. Political figures and media cycles often exploit these primal reactions, rarely eliciting the best solutions. "Pride and Privilege" examines the contrast between participating in "healthy tribes" and the pervasive issue of "toxic tribalism." It uncovers the hidden power of transformative "brave conversations" and teaches how to use these dialogues to revolutionize culture.

“The more I speak with people of different political affiliations, the more I realize that when we remove the loaded language, we tend to find far more agreement than expected. 'Pride and Privilege' breaks down walls and gets to the heart of our beliefs. While it makes no sense to tolerate all behaviors or all viewpoints, tolerance should be cultivated towards people with different assumptions about the world,” Sloan states.

"True tolerance is not the celebration of a viewpoint; it requires disagreement to be activated. It means valuing the dignity of the individual, especially when there is a significant difference in worldviews," Sloan explicates.

“Our democratic republic is founded on the idea that the people of a nation should be able to have productive conversations to inform productive solutions. We are in danger of losing the art of the 'brave conversation,' which is a main ingredient for sustaining our nation. It’s time to let 'Pride and Privilege: Expand Your Influence in Cultural Chaos' help us raise our level of communication, gain clarity, build bridges, and move forward together,” concludes Sloan.

To learn more about Leigh Sloan and her transformative book, “Pride and Privilege: Expand Your Influence in Cultural Chaos,” click here: https://www.bravenation.online/