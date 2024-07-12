All-Star Tribute to Bob Seger, SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS, Rolls Out Today On Vinyl, CD & Streaming Platforms
Exclusive Album Track Premieres Offered On Five Outlets
A highly satisfying down-home encounter . . . it serves Seger’s tunes well.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lonesome Day Records’ much-anticipated all-star tribute to Rock legend Bob Seger, SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS, rolls out today on vinyl, CD and all streaming platforms. The 13-track album, distributed by SONY/The Orchard, is the brainchild of label head and producer Randall Deaton (Larry Cordle, Ralph Stanley II, Blue Moon Rising). Deaton, Jimmy Nutt, and Gary Nichols engineered the landmark project.
— Lee Zimmerman, American Songwriter
Five outlets celebrated the album’s release with exclusive track premieres. They include “Against The Wind” / Tim Shelton (Americana Highways), “Hollywood Nights” / Shonna Tucker (AntiMusic), “Main Street” / Josh Shilling (The Bluegrass Situation), “Night Moves” / Larry Cordle (Center Stage Magazine) and “Roll Me Away” / Bill Taylor (Bluegrass Today).
Features and interviews have run in Bluegrass Today, The Bluegrass Situation, Making A Scene, and The Oakland Press. Radio coverage includes WSM’s Coffee, Country & Cody, Whiskey & Cigarettes, the Big Al & Sandy Radio Show, and more.
Early reviews are highlighting the vocalists’ stylistic individualism, the endurance of Seger’s songs and the unique twist of the Bluegrass slant.
Bob Allen, Bluegrass Unlimited - “ . . . these singers capture the magic, melodrama, pathos, irony and celebration of Seger’s originals.”
Donald Teplyske, Fervor Coulee - “each performer successfully shines across the project. SBB provides fresh, vibrant interpretations of familiar songs.”
John Apice, Americana Highways - “Lots of fiery performances . . . ‘Main Street’ slides into a slow Bluegrass spot like an expensive pair of shoes.”
SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS Track List
Long Twin Silver Line (Carson Peters)
Turn The Page (Gary Nichols)
Hollywood Nights (Shonna Tucker)
Against The Wind (Tim Shelton)
You’ll Accompany Me (Keith Garrett)
We’ve Got Tonight (Jeff Parker)
Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man (Bo Bice)
Betty Lou’s Gettin’ Out Tonight (Ward Hayden)
Main Street (Josh Shilling)
Even Now (Tim Stafford)
Feel Like A Number (Robert Hale)
Roll Me Away (Bill Taylor)
Night Moves (Larry Cordle)
The album’s first single, a sexy, smoky, Bluegrass-y “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” featuring American Idol star Bo Bice, gave listeners a taste of what SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS offers. The label followed with fiddlin’ phenom Carson Peters’ popular take on the blazing hot “Long Twin Silver Line,” and last week, Bill Taylor’s emotive interpretation on “Roll Me Away” was released to radio.
ABOUT LONESOME DAY RECORDS
Located in Booneville, KY, the company was established by audio engineer and record producer Randall Deaton in 2002. The label has released top charting Bluegrass and Country albums and singles by renowned artists such as Ralph Stanley II, Larry Cordle, Blue Moon Rising, Girls, Guns and Glory, Shotgun Holler, Fred Eaglesmith, Lou Reid & Carolina, Darrell Webb, Randy Kohrs, Richard Bennett, Sarah Borges, Tim Shelton, Steve Gulley, Keith Garrett, Robert Hale, Ward Hayden, and Jeff Parker. The label’s artists have also made appearances on national television shows, including Eaglesmith on The Late Show with David Letterman, Shotgun Holler on The Josh Wolf Show, and Borges’ song “I’ll Show You How” featured in the premiere of the NBC series, The Night Shift. Lonesome Day Records has maintained a strong presence on Sirius/XM Radio over the last two decades. After a period of dormancy, the label will be releasing new projects in 2024, bringing the best of Bluegrass/Americana music to the marketplace.
Betty Lou’s Gettin’ Out Tonight | Ward Hayden