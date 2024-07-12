New Exmark Video Helps Homeowners Build a DIY Living Fence

The completed living fence project. The posts that form the uprights of the living fence are set in concrete. Once the fence structure is completed, mulch is placed around the fence. After laying the mulch, place the plants under the fence structure. Then simply water, prune and watch it grow.

Living fences use espalier to add privacy and beauty to the backyard

BEATRICE, NE, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An attractive, well-placed fence is the cornerstone of any backyard. And while manufactured fences remain a popular choice, a growing number of homeowners are turning to a more natural option –– the living fence.

With this in-mind, Exmark recently released a new video in its Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video series that shows homeowners how to build their own living fences. In addition to the “DIY Living Fence” video, the company also provides detailed build plans with tool and material lists, which are free to download on the Exmark Backyard Life site.

According to Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, living fences use the concept of espalier –- or pruning to create two-dimensional plant surfaces –– in this case supported by a wood and wire structure, to add beauty, separation and privacy to outdoor living spaces.

“Living fences are a great solution for families looking to segment off a section of the yard, whether it’s for recreation, privacy, or simply for wind protection for the grilling area,” Briggs said. “And since fruit trees work especially well in this application, a living wall can be an abundant source of fresh apples, pears, or other fruits.”

The DIY living fence detailed in the video uses a framework of pressure-treated posts and boards, with four horizontal wires spaced at 16-inches apart to support the trees or shrubs as they grow to form the fence. As the plants grow, pruning is an important component of keeping the living fence growing in a relatively flat plane.

It’s important to note that some plant species are more amenable to growing on a living fence than others. As a general rule, fruit trees such as apple and pear varieties work well and are easy to prune for living fences, while also offering the benefit of fresh fruit each year.

The local climate and soil conditions can also play a factor in determining the best plant species to use in a living fence. As a result, it’s advisable to speak with a local nursery or garden center to get location-specific species recommendations.

View the Done-In-A-Weekend Projects “DIY Living Fence” video and download comprehensive build plans free of charge on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, you can also find a wealth of other Exmark Original Series video content, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, and Prime Cuts, as well as content from Exmark-affiliated influencers.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

