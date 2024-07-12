Bridge replacement on Iowa 3 over the Cedar River in Waverly begins on Aug. 1

Posted on: July 10, 2024

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – July 10, 2024 – Upcoming construction work to replace the Iowa 3 bridge over the Cedar River in Waverly will occur from Thursday, Aug. 1, until the fall of 2025, weather and river level permitting. Work will take place during the winter months when possible.

While the bridge is closed, you will follow a marked detour route using 10th Avenue Southwest and Cedar River Parkway. Pedestrian access to businesses east of the river in Waverly will be maintained.

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or [email protected]