Travel Information for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend

Posted on: July 12, 2024

Editor’s note: This news release is being sent through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s news release distribution as a courtesy to the Iowa State Patrol.

NEWTON, Iowa – July 12, 2024 – The racing season is now underway at the Iowa Speedway! We would like to ask for your assistance during race weekends. The Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend is July 12 - 14, with attendance expected to be approximately 25,000 - 30,000 on Saturday and Sunday. Below are some traffic information and travel tips provided by the Iowa State Patrol for individuals traveling in Central Iowa while the race events are happening.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Newton Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa Speedway officials will be working in conjunction with traffic control and parking companies to erect signs, sign boards, and cones to clearly mark travel routes for fans attending the races.

Please leave for the track early, factoring in potential minor traffic delays near the Speedway. Arriving ahead of time remains the most effective strategy to alleviate congestion on the roads.

Please be aware of ongoing construction projects that may impact your travel plans, including the closure of a section of Highway 14 between Newton and Monroe, as well as Jasper County Road F-48 that is shut down for construction west of Newton.

Following the races, exit ramps in both east- and westbound directions at the 168 interchange (exit 168) will be temporarily closed. Additionally, post-event traffic on Iowa Speedway Drive at S 13th St. E. will be directed to ensure a safe and efficient flow of vehicles out of the area.

Parking lots open at noon on Friday, July 12, 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 14.

As part of our dedication to a safe and pleasant race experience, kindly adhere to all traffic regulations, ensure seat belt usage for all passengers, and arrange for a designated driver when necessary.

We appreciate your cooperation and wish you safe travels!

