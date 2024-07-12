CEEC overseers commissioned in London for the Church of England

12 July 2024, London, UK: The Church of England Evangelical Council (CEEC) has commissioned its first set of overseers, in a service at All Souls Langham Place, in London.

The introduction of the Ephesian Fund and Alternative Spiritual Oversight (ASO), followed the General Synod decision in November 2023 to approve the bishops’ proposals to change the position and practice of the Church of England with regards to sexual ethics and marriage, by blessing same sex couples as part of normal services. At a subsequent Synod meeting earlier this week, standalone services of blessing for same sex couples received General Synod support and a timetable to work towards clergy same sex marriages was endorsed. As a result of these decisions, many clergy and PCCs have lost confidence in those bishops supporting change.

At the service on Friday, the first 20 overseers were commissioned (a full list of the overseers can be found below). The overseers comprise a group of Honorary Assistant Bishops, alongside other clergy from across the evangelical constituency (spanning charismatics and conservatives, egalitarians and complementarians). They will provide informal oversight to clergy and PCCs who feel a loss of confidence in the spiritual leadership of their bishop(s). This informal and temporary oversight, facilitated by CEEC, does not in any way undermine or replace the legal and safeguarding responsibilities of clergy and PCCs to their bishops and/or diocese.

The Ephesian Fund and ASO are designed to help those who hold to the existing teaching and doctrine of marriage and sexual ethics to remain in the Church of England while a permanent structural reorganisation is pursued within the Church of England.

John Dunnett, National Director, Church of England Evangelical Council (CEEC), said:

“The proposals outlined as the next stage in the Living in Love and Faith process represent a watershed for many in the Church of England. The blessing of same sex partnerships and further possible provision for same sex marriage, including allowing clergy to enter a same sex marriage, mean that there are clergy and congregations who now regard themselves as in impaired fellowship with those bishops who have supported these innovations.

“Many clergy and congregations have lost confidence in the spiritual ministry of their bishop, believing them to be in error on this issue. As a result, over the past year, clergy and PCCs the length and breadth of this country have been asking us for spiritual support. Our facilitation of ASO is designed to enable clergy and congregations to stay in the Church of England at this time. We are grateful to this group of overseers for their service to clergy and parishes.”

At the service, the overseers were asked to reaffirm the declarations they took at their ordinations and were asked three questions specific to the role of overseer.

Revd Canon John Dunnett, National Director, Church of England Evangelical Council (CEEC), led the congregation as they commissioned the overseers with the following prayer:

We have heard your willingness to take up the role of Alternative Spiritual Oversight.

We now ask that, according to the riches of his glory, God may grant that you may be strengthened in your inner being with power through his Spirit, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith, as you are being rooted and grounded in love.

And so we commission you for this task, in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

At the end of the service, Right Rev Pete Broadbent, former Bishop of Willesden, led the congregation in a prayer of blessing.

The CEEC stressed that the liturgy is neither a service of ordination nor consecration. Those being commissioned are clergy who have been interviewed for the role, on the basis of recommendations and references. All have indicated that they are committed to the Church of England’s Five Guiding Principles and to working within the Church of England’s safeguarding framework, properly observing all safeguarding standards.

Together, they were commissioned by the congregation, on behalf of CEEC, to provide spiritual care and counsel to those who are now bereft of the oversight that should properly be offered by their bishop.

The role requires each of them:

To be a person of prayer, spiritual discernment, and maturity and to take a lead in praying for clergy, their family (where applicable), and congregations

To be a person with a history of engagement in apostolic mission and of training and releasing others in mission and church leadership

To be a proven pastor-teacher who handles scripture faithfully with a track record of maintaining sound church doctrine and practice by teaching truth and rebuking error

To be a person who can demonstrate evidence of relational leadership ability and collaborative ministry practice, a team player

To be ready to assist clergy and parishes in the work of teaching and training on sexual and gender ethics and promoting unity in the Body of Christ through our identity in Jesus Christ.

To be a person of Christian character and emotional intelligence

To have an understanding and empathy for the demands of leadership in a parish/chaplaincy/ecclesial community

Right Revd Henry Scriven, Honorary Assistant Bishop in Oxford and Winchester, and an overseer, commented:

“I join all of the overseers in looking forward to offering this provision to clergy and PCCs across the country who are in need of it. I am grateful to CEEC for making this possible at such a challenging time for the Church of England.”

A full list of overseers can be found below:

Julian Henderson

Henry Scriven

Keith Sinclair

Pete Broadbent

Rod Thomas

Rob Munro

Mike Hill*

Christabel Ager

David Banting

David Heath-Whyte

Kieran Bush

Paul Harcourt

Paul Perkin

Paul Darlington

Paul Jump*

Ian Dowsett

Anita Colpus*

Jane Morris

Angus MacLeay

Mike Smith

Mark Pickles

John Coles

Vaughan Roberts

William Taylor*

*will be commissioned at a later date