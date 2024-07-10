Submit Release
Metropolitan Police: press statement on Jonathan Fletcher

A man has appeared at court charged with historic sex offences.

Jonathan Fletcher, 81 (22.09.42) of Preston Road, Wimbledon, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, 10 July), charged with eight counts of indecent assault and one of grievous bodily harm, for offences dating between 1973 and 1999.

He was bailed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 7 August.

We encourage anyone who has been a victim of abuse to come forward and speak to us. We have specialist officers who will listen and support you through the investigative process. Advice and details of charities that can offer support to victims of sexual offences can be found on the MPS website.

