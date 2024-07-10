Metropolitan Police: press statement on Jonathan Fletcher

A man has appeared at court charged with historic sex offences.

Jonathan Fletcher, 81 (22.09.42) of Preston Road, Wimbledon, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, 10 July), charged with eight counts of indecent assault and one of grievous bodily harm, for offences dating between 1973 and 1999.

He was bailed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 7 August.

