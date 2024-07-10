Submit Release
Jonathan Fletcher arraigned on indecent assault charges

On Wednesday 10 July, Revd Jonathan Fletcher appeared at Wimbledon Magistrate’s Court charged with eight counts of Indecent Assault on a man aged 16 or over and one further count of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent. 

The case has been referred to Kingston Crown Court, where Mr Fletcher is now due to appear on 7 August 2024.

Jonathan Fletcher retired as minister of Emmanuel Church Wimbledon in 2012. When concerns were raised with the Diocese in 2017, his Permission to Officiate in the Diocese of Southwark was removed by Bishop Christopher. Mr Fletcher currently has no authority to minister in the Church of England.

The Diocese of Southwark cooperated with an independent investigation by charity Thirty-One Eight (published in 2021). The Diocesan Safeguarding team continues to offer support to those affected by this matter and has liaised with the police in the course of their investigations.

