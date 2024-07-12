Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund Provides $35.8 Million for Ecological Restoration Projects

July 12, 2024

Tree planting and streamside buffers are among the many best practices funded by the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding $35.8 million from the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund to 34 ecological restoration projects encompassing 122 sites throughout the state for Fiscal Year 2025. The projects were selected to improve water quality and habitat in the Chesapeake Bay watershed while building local resilience to climate impacts.

These projects deploy best management practices including streamside tree buffer plantings, reforestation, stream restoration, stormwater management, and wetland creation. The Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund targets the most cost-efficient and effective non-point source pollution reduction projects. DNR selected the recipients from applications for outcome-based funding through the department’s online Grants Gateway.

“The Trust Fund has long been a leading tool for community-based reductions of pollutants in the Chesapeake Bay, and remains a vital part of our updated strategy for Bay restoration,” said Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz. “Through our updated funding process, these water quality improvement grants are also helping bolster habitat and wildlife populations, protect vulnerable communities from the impacts of climate change, and provide economic and recreational opportunities for everyone.”

The projects awarded this funding round will benefit local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay by removing an estimated 63,000 pounds of nitrogen, 10,000 pounds of phosphorus, and nearly 14,000 tons of sediment. In the water, these nutrient pollutants fuel algal blooms that discolor the water and remove dissolved oxygen that’s necessary for species such as fish and crabs.

Some project highlights for FY2025 include:

The Lower Shore Land Trust will use grant funds for wetland and habitat restoration on an abandoned golf course that’s adjacent to fallow agricultural lands in the Pocomoke River watershed. The project, along Libertytown Branch on the Pocomoke River, aims to restore forested wetlands, establish upland meadow habitat, and increase public access.

In Baltimore City, St. James Development Corporation will implement constructed bio-retention systems at St. James’ Episcopal Church to improve water quality in the Gwynns Falls and Baltimore Harbor watersheds. The work will help reduce the volume of polluted stormwater runoff into the city’s storm sewer system; filter pollutants through plant materials and soil media; and provide micro-habitats for natural communities with newly planted trees, shrubs, perennial flowers, and grasses.

Also in Baltimore City, The Baltimore Municipal Golf Corp., Blue Water Baltimore, and Baltimore Tree Trust will receive grant funding to construct a combination of stream restoration practices and stormwater management ponds to treat stormwater runoff and reduce flooding at the Forest Park Municipal Golf Course. The goal of this project is to create a regional model for sustainable golf course management using green infrastructure approaches.

The Western Maryland Resource Conservation and Development Council will use funding to establish native forests on approximately 280 acres of private and public land in Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Frederick Counties, including 113.81 acres of new streamside buffers and plantings on 31 acres of formerly mined lands.

Dollar amounts for each project will be available later this year when the contract process is completed. DNR Chesapeake and Coastal Service Staff will continue working with these designated recipients for technical assistance.

The complete list and location of funded projects can be found on the DNR webpage for the FY25 Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund.