July 12, 2024

Judge John E. Nunn, III, named district administrative judge for the District Court of Maryland in Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This week, District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, with the approval of Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, named Kent County District Court Judge John E. Nunn III, as the new administrative judge for District 3 (Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties). Judge Nunn’s new role is effective August 1, 2024.

Judge Nunn succeeds District Administrative Judge Bonnie G. Schneider, who will step down from her administrative judge role in preparation for her retirement on September 1, 2024, after more than 16 years on the bench.

“I congratulate Judge Schneider on her judicial leadership over the past 16 years and her extraordinary legal career for more than three decades,” said Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader. “She has led with honor and distinction on the bench and has made valuable contributions on various judicial committees and in the community. I look forward to Judge Nunn continuing the charge in his new role to advance the Judiciary’s mission of providing fair, effective, and efficient access to justice for all.”

District administrative judges oversee the administration of the court and manage trial calendars to ensure the expeditious disposition of cases.

“Judge Nunn is an excellent and well-respected leader in Kent County, which is part of District 3, and I am confident that he will do tremendous work to fulfill his expanded administrative role,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “I also congratulate Judge Schneider on her upcoming retirement after exemplary service starting with her appointment to the bench in 2008 and throughout her designation as administrative judge since 2015.”

Judge Nunn was appointed as an associate judge to the District Court in Kent County in January 2009 by then-Governor Martin O’Malley.

“I am honored to be selected for this expanded role” said Judge Nunn. “I thank Chief Justice Fader and Chief Judge Morrissey for their vote of confidence, and I look forward to continuing to work with my judicial colleagues and court staff in in all five counties in District 3 to provide access to justice for all. I also congratulate Judge Schneider on her leadership in the District Court for many years.”

Judge Nunn was a partner at Mowell, Nunn & Wadkovsky from 1989 to 1992. Additionally, he previously served as a member of the Maryland State Bar Association on its judicial administration section. He was a member of the Commission on Professionalism from 2010 to 2012. Prior to practicing law, Judge Nunn clerked for Chief Judge George B. Rasin, Jr., Second Judicial Circuit, from 1983 to 1987.

Judge Nunn earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Washington College in 1980 and a juris doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1983. He was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1984.

