BioVeritas Announces a 1:1 Clean Label Replacement for Calcium Propionate
Revolutionary bio-based ingredients company develops an industry-leading clean label solution to replace petrochemical calcium propionateBRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioVeritas, LLC, a leading clean label ingredients company pioneering a proprietary upcycling process, today announced the positive results of a recent head-to-head study against petrochemical calcium propionate, the incumbent mold inhibitor in the bakery industry.
The study shows that BioVeritas delivers equivalent efficacy as a 1:1 replacement for calcium propionate. BioVeritas’ product is created by upcycling excess biomass through a fermentation process that mirrors Mother Nature. It not only delivers the same efficacy as the petrochemical incumbent, but it also delivers the same great taste consumers already love and the sustainability our planet needs.
BioVeritas contracted a leading third-party lab with expertise in the food industry, and baking in particular, to perform a small-scale study to determine the dose of BioVeritas’ product required to achieve equivalent efficacy to calcium propionate.
The results showed that at the standard inclusion rate, bread baked with BioVeritas’ product achieved the same shelf life as bread baked with calcium propionate.
Coupling these and previous results, BioVeritas has proven success in effectively matching calcium propionate, with the added benefits of bio-based sourcing and a clean label. This stands in the face of clean label incumbents who require significantly higher dosage rates to achieve the same efficacy, which then compounds sensory and formulation challenges.
“One of the greatest hurdles faced by food manufacturers for moving to a clean label is the complexity of re-formulating their long-standing recipes to maintain the qualities of the incumbent,” stated Pareen Shah, chief commercial officer of BioVeritas. “With our cultured mold inhibitor, it’s just a simple switch. Take, for example, bread baked with 0.5% calcium propionate; a baker could substitute with 0.5% BioVeritas’ product and expect to maintain the same shelf life and the sensory profile of their tried-and-true bread. And they’re able to do all this while delivering to consumers a non-petrochemical, clean label experience. It’s literally a win-win for manufacturers and the end customer.”
BioVeritas is currently shipping samples for qualification at manufacturer plants. For more information on BioVeritas’ solutions and service details, please visit www.bioveritas.com.
For questions or insights from the recent study, please email info@bioveritas.com for additional information.
BioVeritas is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity firm that is decarbonizing the industrial economy.
About BioVeritas, LLC
BioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a clean ingredients and bio-based chemicals company commercializing a proprietary upcycling process. BioVeritas’ products have industry-leading efficacy and quality intended for innovative companies seeking natural solutions for food preservation, human and animal health, and industrial materials. For more information on BioVeritas, please visit www.bioveritas.com.
About Ara Partners
Ara Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of December 31, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $6.2 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.
