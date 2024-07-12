Sweden enters into partnership with the state of New York

SWEDEN, July 12 - On 12 July, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson signed a Letter of Intent concerning security cooperation between Sweden and the U.S. state of New York. The cooperation will be mainly between the Swedish Armed Forces and the New York National Guard as part of the United States’ State Partnership Program (SPP).

“The agreement with the state of New York further strengthens cooperation between Sweden and the United States in the defence area. It will mean more interaction between the Swedish Armed Forces and the New York National Guard, increasing the partners’ defence capabilities,” says Minister for Defence Pål Jonson.

In April 2023, the Swedish Government applied for nomination to the SPP, and in June 2024, the U.S. Defence Minister decided that Sweden should be offered a partnership with New York.

On 12 July, a Letter of Intent on the partnership was signed by Marcos Soler, Deputy Secretary for Public Safety in the state of New York, with Major General Raymond F. Shields, Jr, and Sweden’s Minister for Defence Pål Jonson with Major General Johan Pekkari. The signing took place at the One World Trade Center in New York.

In concrete terms, the partnership is put into practice in a detailed plan of joint activities between the New York National Guard and the Swedish Armed Forces. Other actors may also be involved.

These activities are to be based on the different needs of the two partners, and the aim is to increase military capabilities. The joint activities may include sharing concepts, ideas and lessons learned; conducting joint military exercises; or participating in each other’s exercises. The New York National Guard will post a liaison officer at the U.S. Embassy in Stockholm to support the partnership.

The State Partnership Program was established in 1993 and includes all 54 U.S. states and territories, which currently have partnership agreements with more than 100 countries around the world. Norway has a partnership with Minnesota and Finland with Virginia, for example.