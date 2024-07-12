“Anxiety’s Shadows” is a New Musical Collaboration from a Dream Team of Global Talent
The exotic new single includes the talents of Samir Bodhi, Partha Paul, Shannon K, Nathalie Bonin, Sandip Chatterjee, Shaun Drew, Lonnie Park and Todd Boston.
...with deeper percussion textures, more expansive strings and Shannon’s increasingly powerful vocals, the song becomes a wonderfully exotic power ballad.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting new project that merges diverse musical talents from around the world, acclaimed composer Samir Bodhi presents a captivating new single featuring the vocal prowess of Shannon K and the GRAMMYⓇ-winning violinist Nathalie Bonin. The exotic, melodic song sensitively shares the inner journey of a young woman struggling with anxiety disorder. The track releases today, listen on Spotify, or the platform of your choice at https://shannonk2.hearnow.com/
— JWVibe.com
The track boasts intricate keyboard and rhythm programming by Partha Paul, with masterful string arrangements by Shaun Drew. Adding a touch of traditional Indian flavor, the santoor is expertly played by Sandip Chatterjee.
The single is produced by Paul and Bodhi (who also wrote the lyrics), ensuring a seamless blend of their creative visions. Recording took place under the meticulous ears of Shaun Drew in Los Angeles, while the mixing was handled by three-time GRAMMY-winner Lonnie Park. The final polish came from the skilled hands of mastering engineer Todd Boston of Spatial Sound Studios.
Music writer Jonathan Widran of JWVibe.com praises the single: "Combined with deeper percussion textures, more expansive strings and Shannon’s increasingly powerful vocals, the song becomes a wonderfully exotic power ballad. The power of the music is necessary to both drive and underscore the hard-hitting message behind Bodhi’s narrative about a GenZ girl’s search for meaning and longing for freedom in a world full of great fear and difficult challenges. Though she is often consumed by the titular 'Anxiety’s Shadows,' by the end Shannon conveys that 'she’ll be alright, she’ll stand tall, her future’s bright,' hopeful she’ll emerge like a warrior with a great story to tell and inspire others."
This collaboration promises to be a groundbreaking addition to the global music scene, showcasing the talents of numerous exceptional artists in Bodhi’s latest endeavor to fuse Eastern and Western sounds.
Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/5VvJ8mC5PA7z0pZgB0v96W?si=3030953c08504398
All platforms: https://shannonk2.hearnow.com/
Learn more about Samir Bodhi: https://samirbodhi.com/
Follow Shannon K: https://www.instagram.com/shannonksinger
Song credits:
Music Composition & Lyrics: Samir Bodhi
Vocals: Shannon K
Feat. Nathalie Bonin (GRAMMY winning violinist)
Keyboard and Rhythm Programming: Partha Paul
String Arrangements: Shaun Drew
Santoor: Sandip Chatterjee
Music produced by Samir Bodhi, Partha Paul
Recording Engineers: Shaun Drew (Los Angeles)
Mixing Engineer: Lonnie Park (3x GRAMMY Winner)
Mastering Engineer: Todd Boston
Beth Hilton
The B Company
+1 310-560-8390
bethhilton@thebcompany.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok