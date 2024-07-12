Submit Release
Slovenian Olympic and Paralympic Team for Paris 2024

SLOVENIA, July 12 - The Slovenian athletes who will represent us in Paris presented themselves in Koper on Thursday 11 July 2024. The impressive turnout of fans demonstrated once again that all Slovenians have a sporting heart.

The 33rd Summer Olympics will take place from 26 July to 11 August in the French capital, where 90 Slovenian athletes – 44 women and 46 men – will compete in 17 disciplines. This is the highest number of athletes in the history of Slovenian Olympic teams.

There are 40 athletes representing team sports and 50 others. The most numerous individual teams are in athletics (7), sailing, judo and road cycling (each 6), swimming (5) and kayaking (4).

They will strive to continue adding to the great tally of medals from past summer and winter Olympic Games (76).

More about Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris you can read at slovenia.si

